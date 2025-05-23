St Johnstone midfielder gives staying in Perth pledge and sends ‘come back stronger’ message

St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, has pledged to stay with the Perth club and help bring them back to the Premiership.

The Panama international was one of several January transfer signings from abroad.

Griffith made a good first impression with his new team but an ankle injury sustained at Kilmarnock halted that early momentum.

He made three starts after the top-flight split but struggled to make an impact, like several others.

Griffith has a year left on his contract and is determined to return to Saints for pre-season training next month.

In an Instagram post, he said: “That sometimes things don’t go the way we want, yes, but we must recover and move on!!!!

“Thank you for the support in each of the games of this difficult season, see you next time!!!

“We will come back stronger.”

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed that in this summer’s transfer window he will focus on Scottish players for whom the Championship won’t be a culture shock.