St Johnstone midfielder gives staying in Perth pledge and sends ‘come back stronger’ message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Johnstone midfielder gives staying in Perth pledge and sends ‘come back stronger’ message

There will be a big summer squad overhaul at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone players warming up before a home game against Celtic.
The St Johnstone squad will be transformed over the summer. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, has pledged to stay with the Perth club and help bring them back to the Premiership.

The Panama international was one of several January transfer signings from abroad.

Griffith made a good first impression with his new team but an ankle injury sustained at Kilmarnock halted that early momentum.

He made three starts after the top-flight split but struggled to make an impact, like several others.

Griffith has a year left on his contract and is determined to return to Saints for pre-season training next month.

Victor Griffith crouching down as a substitute at Motherwell.
Victor Griffith. Image: SNS.

In an Instagram post, he said: “That sometimes things don’t go the way we want, yes, but we must recover and move on!!!!

“Thank you for the support in each of the games of this difficult season, see you next time!!!

“We will come back stronger.”

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed that in this summer’s transfer window he will focus on Scottish players for whom the Championship won’t be a culture shock.

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari watches Benji Kimpioka in action against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari gives Benji Kimpioka St Johnstone transfer saga verdict and reveals double blow…
Jack Baird issues an order on the pitch.
St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins
Barry Douglas puts the ball into his own net at Hearts.
Alternative St Johnstone awards: 2024/25 own goals, gaffes and sitting on your goalie
3
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone signing strategy
Taylor Steven in action for St Johnstone.
Taylor Steven's impressive St Johnstone form earns Scotland U20 call-up
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari admits mistakes and reveals how he will adapt
Benji Kimpioka with his headphones on before a game at Hibs.
St Johnstone 2024/25 ratings: All THIRTY-FIVE players who took Perth club down assessed
2
Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari's blunt message on squad overhaul as Josh Rae closes…
Josh McPake battles with Ryan Astley for the ball.
Josh McPake credits St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari for career transformation
Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
St Johnstone offer new deals to just TWO out of contract players as Simo…

Conversation