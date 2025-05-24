Simo Valakari gives Benji Kimpioka St Johnstone transfer saga verdict and reveals double blow it had on Perth club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Articles

Simo Valakari gives Benji Kimpioka St Johnstone transfer saga verdict and reveals double blow it had on Perth club

The Swede didn't score a goal or start a game for months.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari watches Benji Kimpioka in action against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari had to deal with the Benji Kimpioka transfer saga. Image: Shutterstock.

The Benji Kimpioka transfer saga proved to be a double whammy for St Johnstone, Simo Valakari has admitted.

According to the Perth boss, the Swedish striker emotionally checked out in January, which had an impact on and off the pitch.

Not only did he become a shadow of the player who had reached double figures for goals by October, Kimpioka deprived Saints of a much-needed transfer kitty boost when none of the moves lined up proved to be to his liking.

“Of course, it was a big factor in our season,” said Valakari, reflecting on the fact his star asset became an empty jersey.

“He was a player who had been scoring before I came here, and he had started scoring again after I arrived.

“I think he was close to being the top scorer in the league when he got his goal at St Mirren (on October 30).

“Then came this transfer saga, which started before the window opened.

Simo Valakari at a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“There were two reasons it had an impact.

“The first was that we didn’t get any money for him, which we could spend on another striker.

“And the other reason was it was almost as if Benji left in January even though physically he was still here.

“That affected the chemistry in the dressing room.

“It affected the chemistry on the field as well.

“So it was a double blow.”

Hindsight

When the window shut, Valakari did his best to reintegrate Kimpioka into the first team environment.

But, with hindsight, another course of action might have been wiser, he acknowledged.

“Probably, it was a bigger thing than I thought it would be,” said the Finn.

“Looking back, maybe that’s something I could have handled differently.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal against Ross County in October.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal against Ross County in October. Image: SNS.

“When he was exploring his options, I could have put a deadline on it.

“And then, when I saw that mentally he was not with us anymore and had left us in his head, I could have removed him.

“But we were short of numbers, and he was our top scorer.

“I took a gamble that maybe, maybe he could do something on the field.

“It didn’t turn out that way.”

Conversation