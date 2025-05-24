St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins

The 29-year-old centre-back is a free agent.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Baird issues an order on the pitch.
St Johnstone target Jack Baird. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have lined up Morton captain, Jack Baird, as an early summer signing.

The imposing centre-back is out of contract at Cappielow and Courier Sport understands Simo Valakari has identified him as a target to strengthen his backline.

Baird, 29, was voted players’ player of the year on the back of an excellent season for the Greenock side in the Championship.

He started his career at St Mirren, where he made over 100 appearances.

After a loan spell with Morton, he joined Ayr United, before going back to Cappielow in 2022.

Valakari wants several course and distance players in his squad for next season’s promotion push.

And he also needs leaders.

Baird would tick both boxes.

Jack Baird wins a header.
Jack Baird is a commanding centre-half. Image: SNS.

Valakari said earlier this week: “We will look domestically first – for the reason that they know this league.

“How I want our team to be is with a mix of these young, hungry players who want to go forward with their career.

“I want also these players who have experienced this league, who knows what it means through the season and exactly what you need to do.”

Saints released 16 players on Monday, with a huge squad overhaul set to take place at McDiarmid Park.

Conversation