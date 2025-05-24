St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins

St Johnstone have lined up Morton captain, Jack Baird, as an early summer signing.

The imposing centre-back is out of contract at Cappielow and Courier Sport understands Simo Valakari has identified him as a target to strengthen his backline.

Baird, 29, was voted players’ player of the year on the back of an excellent season for the Greenock side in the Championship.

He started his career at St Mirren, where he made over 100 appearances.

After a loan spell with Morton, he joined Ayr United, before going back to Cappielow in 2022.

Valakari wants several course and distance players in his squad for next season’s promotion push.

And he also needs leaders.

Baird would tick both boxes.

Valakari said earlier this week: “We will look domestically first – for the reason that they know this league.

“How I want our team to be is with a mix of these young, hungry players who want to go forward with their career.

“I want also these players who have experienced this league, who knows what it means through the season and exactly what you need to do.”

Saints released 16 players on Monday, with a huge squad overhaul set to take place at McDiarmid Park.