St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve

Simo Valakari has challenged Taylor Steven to take his game to the next level after an impressive end to the Premiership season earned the youngster his first Scotland age-group call-up.

The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for Saints after returning to Perth half-way through a season-long loan in Northern Ireland, starting every game of the post-split phase of the campaign.

Steven’s displays at left-back led to Scot Gemmill selecting him for an under-20 friendly in Slovakia on Friday night.

The McDiarmid Park youth academy product acquitted himself well, staying on for the full match and setting up Bobby Wales for Scotland’s goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Under contract with Saints for another year, Steven will be looking to pick up where he left off when pre-season begins next week.

And his club manager has identified “end-product” as the main area in need of improvement.

‘Big summer’

“Taylor did well when he came in, playing different positions, and I was pleased for him getting the international call-up,” said Valakari.

“The summer is big for him.

“He needs to come back here ready to go.

“We had to play Taylor out of places he is comfortable.

“He came in at left-back to help the team and credit to him.

“He was getting stronger game by game.

“I could see him getting fitter and match-sharp by the end.

“There are areas of his game he needs to improve on.

“He needs to be better with his end-product when he’s at the top end of the pitch.

“What we need is consistency – that basic level we need from our players every match.

“As a coach, you get excited when you see people coming through and taking steps forward.

“It’s a good feeling for him and as a coaching staff it’s good for us too because you like to watch players improve.”