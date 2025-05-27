St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve

The 20-year-old was a Saints regular by the end of last season.

By Eric Nicolson
Taylor Steven on the training ground with the Scotland under-20 squad.
St Johnstone's Taylor Steven on Scotland U20 duty. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has challenged Taylor Steven to take his game to the next level after an impressive end to the Premiership season earned the youngster his first Scotland age-group call-up.

The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for Saints after returning to Perth half-way through a season-long loan in Northern Ireland, starting every game of the post-split phase of the campaign.

Steven’s displays at left-back led to Scot Gemmill selecting him for an under-20 friendly in Slovakia on Friday night.

The McDiarmid Park youth academy product acquitted himself well, staying on for the full match and setting up Bobby Wales for Scotland’s goal in a 2-1 defeat.

Under contract with Saints for another year, Steven will be looking to pick up where he left off when pre-season begins next week.

And his club manager has identified “end-product” as the main area in need of improvement.

‘Big summer’

“Taylor did well when he came in, playing different positions, and I was pleased for him getting the international call-up,” said Valakari.

“The summer is big for him.

“He needs to come back here ready to go.

“We had to play Taylor out of places he is comfortable.

Taylor Steven on the training ground with Scotland.
Taylor Steven on Scotland under-20 duty. Image: SNS.

“He came in at left-back to help the team and credit to him.

“He was getting stronger game by game.

“I could see him getting fitter and match-sharp by the end.

“There are areas of his game he needs to improve on.

“He needs to be better with his end-product when he’s at the top end of the pitch.

“What we need is consistency – that basic level we need from our players every match.

“As a coach, you get excited when you see people coming through and taking steps forward.

“It’s a good feeling for him and as a coaching staff it’s good for us too because you like to watch players improve.”

