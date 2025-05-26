St Johnstone duo selected for international tournament in London

Two St Johnstone fringe players have been called up by their countries to play in an international tournament in London this week.

Aaron Essel, currently on loan with North Texas Soccer Club in America, has been selected for the full Ghana squad for the Unity Cup, having previously been a regular for the under-23s.

Andre Raymond, who spent the last few months of the season at Dunfermline and has now been transfer-listed, has been picked by Dwight Yorke for Trinidad and Tobago.

Their two nations could meet in the final of the Unity Cup, which takes place at Brentford.

The first semi-final kicks off on Tuesday, with Trinidad and Tobago taking on Jamaica.

Ghana play Nigeria the following day.