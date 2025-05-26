Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club’s first summer signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club’s first summer signing

The 29-year-old is Simo Valakari's first summer recruit.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's first summer signing, Jack Baird, in action for Greenock Morton last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
St Johnstone's first summer signing, Jack Baird, in action for Greenock Morton last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

St Johnstone signing Jack Baird has pledged to help his new team quickly get used to life as a Championship club.

But the experienced centre-back, who has joined on a two-year deal from Morton to become the first part of Simo Valakari’s summer squad overhaul, wants to make sure it’s a short stay in the second tier for the McDiarmid Park side.

“Honestly, I am absolutely over the moon,” said Baird, a dressing room leader in Greenock.

“When I found out that it was an option for me, I really wanted to get the deal done.

“In my opinion, St Johnstone are a Premiership club. It is a club I want to play for, and I am excited to get started.

“I am looking forward to working under the gaffer. The way he spoke about the club and the way he wants to play was really exciting.

“It was a no brainer as soon as I spoke to him.”

Tough league

Baird added: “In terms of the league, it is a really difficult one to play in.

“It seems to get harder every year.

“I have played in it for nine seasons, this season coming will be my 10th.

“I know what to expect from the league and I hope I can now help St Johnstone with this transition.

“I am really looking forward to getting out on the pitch to make my debut in front of the supporters.

“It will be the start of a really enjoyable period for me.”

Jack Baird wins a header.
Jack Baird is a commanding centre-half. Image: SNS.

Baird was a fans’ favourite at Cappielow and a key player in Dougie Imrie’s team.

He was voted players’ player of the year at the end of last season.

Baird started his career with St Mirren, where he made over 100 appearances.

Two seasons were spent at Ayr United, sandwiched by a loan at Morton and then a permanent stay.

