Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club’s first summer signing

St Johnstone signing Jack Baird has pledged to help his new team quickly get used to life as a Championship club.

But the experienced centre-back, who has joined on a two-year deal from Morton to become the first part of Simo Valakari’s summer squad overhaul, wants to make sure it’s a short stay in the second tier for the McDiarmid Park side.

“Honestly, I am absolutely over the moon,” said Baird, a dressing room leader in Greenock.

“When I found out that it was an option for me, I really wanted to get the deal done.

“In my opinion, St Johnstone are a Premiership club. It is a club I want to play for, and I am excited to get started.

“I am looking forward to working under the gaffer. The way he spoke about the club and the way he wants to play was really exciting.

“It was a no brainer as soon as I spoke to him.”

Tough league

Baird added: “In terms of the league, it is a really difficult one to play in.

“It seems to get harder every year.

“I have played in it for nine seasons, this season coming will be my 10th.

“I know what to expect from the league and I hope I can now help St Johnstone with this transition.

“I am really looking forward to getting out on the pitch to make my debut in front of the supporters.

“It will be the start of a really enjoyable period for me.”

Baird was a fans’ favourite at Cappielow and a key player in Dougie Imrie’s team.

He was voted players’ player of the year at the end of last season.

Baird started his career with St Mirren, where he made over 100 appearances.

Two seasons were spent at Ayr United, sandwiched by a loan at Morton and then a permanent stay.