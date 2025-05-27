St Johnstone line-up TWO more signings as Morton and Raith stars close in on Perth moves

St Johnstone are set to add two more Championship players to their squad for next season’s promotion push.

Fresh from tying up Morton captain, Jack Baird, on a two-year contract, Simo Valakari is closing in on another double deal, Courier Sport understands.

The Saints boss has lined up a SECOND Cappielow defender, Morgan Boyes.

And he also wants to sign Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

Boyes, 24, came through Liverpool’s academy and is a former Wales under-21 international.

After spells with Fleetwood Town, Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, he joined Morton on a one-year deal last summer.

Like Baird, he is now a free agent.

More a ball-playing defender than his team-mate at Greenock, Boyes would be an option for Valakari at centre-half and left-back.

Gullan, 25, had FIVE spells with Raith, three of them loans.

The most recent of them was arguably his best and Stark’s Park boss, Barry Robson, had hoped to persuade him to stay.

Gullan started his football career at Hibs and had a spell in Ireland with Dundalk before returning to Kirkcaldy in January.

Valakari has had the chance to watch him in person when he was doing his homework on two Scottish Cup opponents of Saints last season, Hamilton and Livingston.

The Finn has pledged to overhaul his squad after the Perth club’s relegation.

A total of 16 players were released and he now wants to create the core of a team that will be familiar with their new surroundings.