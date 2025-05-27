St Johnstone line-up TWO more signings as Morton and Raith stars close in on Perth moves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone line-up TWO more signings as Morton and Raith stars close in on Perth moves

Saints have already recruited one player for next season.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
Simo Valakari hopes to complete two more signings. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone are set to add two more Championship players to their squad for next season’s promotion push.

Fresh from tying up Morton captain, Jack Baird, on a two-year contract, Simo Valakari is closing in on another double deal, Courier Sport understands.

The Saints boss has lined up a SECOND Cappielow defender, Morgan Boyes.

Morton defender Morgan Boyes in action.
Morton defender Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS.

And he also wants to sign Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

Boyes, 24, came through Liverpool’s academy and is a former Wales under-21 international.

After spells with Fleetwood Town, Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, he joined Morton on a one-year deal last summer.

Like Baird, he is now a free agent.

More a ball-playing defender than his team-mate at Greenock, Boyes would be an option for Valakari at centre-half and left-back.

Gullan, 25, had FIVE spells with Raith, three of them loans.

The most recent of them was arguably his best and Stark’s Park boss, Barry Robson, had hoped to persuade him to stay.

Jamie Gullan scores against Morton.
Jamie Gullan scores against Morton. Image: SNS.

Gullan started his football career at Hibs and had a spell in Ireland with Dundalk before returning to Kirkcaldy in January.

Valakari has had the chance to watch him in person when he was doing his homework on two Scottish Cup opponents of Saints last season, Hamilton and Livingston.

The Finn has pledged to overhaul his squad after the Perth club’s relegation.

A total of 16 players were released and he now wants to create the core of a team that will be familiar with their new surroundings.

