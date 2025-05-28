Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after signing new deal

St Johnstone midfielder, Sven Sprangler, has pledged to play his part in establishing a “winning culture” at McDiarmid Park.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract to stay in Perth.

Sixteen players were released at the end of a relegation season but head coach, Simo Valakari, wanted to keep Sprangler at the club and the Austrian is hoping to see new habits form for the Saints squad in the near future.

“I am absolutely delighted to be staying here for the next two seasons,” said Sprangler. “Perth is like home for me.

“I am grateful to the gaffer and the club for this opportunity. Like every game, I will give everything for this club.

“I am looking forward to the new season and hopefully it is a successful campaign for us.”

He added: “For me, the new season starts now. I am ready to get to work and can’t wait to get started.

“It is a new challenge for us. We need to try and create a winning culture.”

MacLean signing

Sprangler was signed by Steven MacLean two years ago.

He was a free agent picked up after the summer transfer window shut and went straight into the starting line-up for a debut away to Hibs.

MacLean was sacked not long after that game.

Then, having forced his way into Craig Levein’s plans, Sprangler suffered a season-ending knee injury at Celtic Park in mid-March.

He drifted out of the first team picture at the start of the 2024/25 campaign before becoming a regular under Valakari.

Sprangler’s form dropped off towards the end of last season once he became a utility player, filling in at the back, but he also had a sustained spell of impressive displays over the winter months.

Courier Sport understands Saints are hopeful that Drey Wright will follow his lead and sign a new contract.