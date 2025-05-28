Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after signing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after signing new deal

The Austrian has committed himself to helping the McDiarmid Park squad bounce back to the top-flight.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler applauds the St Johnstone fans after a game. Image: SNS.
Sven Sprangler is staying at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder, Sven Sprangler, has pledged to play his part in establishing a “winning culture” at McDiarmid Park.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract to stay in Perth.

Sixteen players were released at the end of a relegation season but head coach, Simo Valakari, wanted to keep Sprangler at the club and the Austrian is hoping to see new habits form for the Saints squad in the near future.

“I am absolutely delighted to be staying here for the next two seasons,” said Sprangler. “Perth is like home for me.

“I am grateful to the gaffer and the club for this opportunity. Like every game, I will give everything for this club.

“I am looking forward to the new season and hopefully it is a successful campaign for us.”

He added: “For me, the new season starts now. I am ready to get to work and can’t wait to get started.

“It is a new challenge for us. We need to try and create a winning culture.”

MacLean signing

Sprangler was signed by Steven MacLean two years ago.

He was a free agent picked up after the summer transfer window shut and went straight into the starting line-up for a debut away to Hibs.

MacLean was sacked not long after that game.

Sven Sprangler makes a sliding tackle against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler makes his St Johnstone debut. Image: SNS.

Then, having forced his way into Craig Levein’s plans, Sprangler suffered a season-ending knee injury at Celtic Park in mid-March.

He drifted out of the first team picture at the start of the 2024/25 campaign before becoming a regular under Valakari.

Sprangler’s form dropped off towards the end of last season once he became a utility player, filling in at the back, but he also had a sustained spell of impressive displays over the winter months.

Courier Sport understands Saints are hopeful that Drey Wright will follow his lead and sign a new contract.

