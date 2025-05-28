St Johnstone learn Premier Sports Cup group stage fate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone learn Premier Sports Cup group stage fate

The first round draw for this year's competition has been made.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone - against East Fife.
St Johnstone got through their group last season. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have learned their Premier Sports first round fate, with Raith Rovers likely to be their main group stage rivals.

Saints were a top seed in Wednesday’s draw.

Both the Perth side and Rovers are now Championship clubs, of course.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and SPFL new boys, East Kilbride, complete Group F.

Saints hope to secure the signing of Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan, which would provide an extra storyline for the clash of the two group favourites.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, will be hoping for a fast start to the season.

Not only would getting to the second round secure valuable money for the last few weeks of the transfer window, it will also provide momentum for his attempt to take Saints back to the Premiership following last season’s relegation from the top-flight.

Second round exit last year

After winning the competition in 2021 and reaching the semi-final the following year, there were two seasons in a row when Saints were eliminated at the group stage.

Despite a slip-up at Alloa, they progressed under Craig Levein in 2024, only to be knocked out by Rangers at Hampden Park in the last 16.

Ex-St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal in the League Cup game.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after St Johnstone progressed to the League Cup last 16. Image: SNS.

The group schedule is –

MD1: Weekend of July 12/13

MD2: Midweek of July 15/16

MD3: Weekend of July 19/20

MD4: Midweek of July 22/23

MD5: Weekend of July 26/27

The last 16 is scheduled for the weekend of August 16/17, with the final taking place on Sunday, December 14.

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler applauds the St Johnstone fans after a game. Image: SNS.
Sven Sprangler reveals new culture he wants to help establish at St Johnstone after…
Simo Valakari holding two fingers up.
St Johnstone line-up TWO more signings as Morton and Raith stars close in on…
Taylor Steven on the training ground with the Scotland under-20 squad.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals where Taylor Steven must improve
St Johnstone's first summer signing, Jack Baird, in action for Greenock Morton last season. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Jack Baird makes St Johnstone pledge after becoming Perth club's first summer signing
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone duo selected for international tournament in London
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Graham Carey conversation
Simo Valakari watches Benji Kimpioka in action against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari gives Benji Kimpioka St Johnstone transfer saga verdict and reveals double blow…
Jack Baird issues an order on the pitch.
St Johnstone target Morton captain Jack Baird as summer overhaul begins
St Johnstone players warming up before a home game against Celtic.
St Johnstone midfielder gives staying in Perth pledge and sends 'come back stronger' message
Barry Douglas puts the ball into his own net at Hearts.
Alternative St Johnstone awards: 2024/25 own goals, gaffes and sitting on your goalie
3

Conversation