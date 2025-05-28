St Johnstone learn Premier Sports Cup group stage fate

St Johnstone have learned their Premier Sports first round fate, with Raith Rovers likely to be their main group stage rivals.

Saints were a top seed in Wednesday’s draw.

Both the Perth side and Rovers are now Championship clubs, of course.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Elgin City and SPFL new boys, East Kilbride, complete Group F.

Saints hope to secure the signing of Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan, which would provide an extra storyline for the clash of the two group favourites.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, will be hoping for a fast start to the season.

Not only would getting to the second round secure valuable money for the last few weeks of the transfer window, it will also provide momentum for his attempt to take Saints back to the Premiership following last season’s relegation from the top-flight.

Second round exit last year

After winning the competition in 2021 and reaching the semi-final the following year, there were two seasons in a row when Saints were eliminated at the group stage.

Despite a slip-up at Alloa, they progressed under Craig Levein in 2024, only to be knocked out by Rangers at Hampden Park in the last 16.

The group schedule is –

MD1: Weekend of July 12/13

MD2: Midweek of July 15/16

MD3: Weekend of July 19/20

MD4: Midweek of July 22/23

MD5: Weekend of July 26/27

The last 16 is scheduled for the weekend of August 16/17, with the final taking place on Sunday, December 14.