More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Morgan Boyes makes versatility pledge after sealing St Johnstone switch

The defender can play at left-back and centre-half.

By Eric Nicolson
Morgan Boyes warming up for Morton.
St Johnstone's latest signing, Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have completed their second signing from Morton, with defender, Morgan Boyes, joining Jack Baird in making a summer switch from Cappielow to McDiarmid Park.

Like Baird, Boyes has agreed a two-year deal with Saints.

And the former Liverpool youth academy product, who has also played for Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle, is hoping his versatility proves to be an asset under Simo Valakari.

“As soon as the gaffer made the call and explained the plan, I was really excited,” said the 24-year-old.

Morton defender Morgan Boyes in action.
Morton defender Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS.

“I have played against St Johnstone a few times.

“It was never a nice feeling going there as an away team – and that is how we want it now.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the home team and having the fans on our side.”

Confident on the ball

The former Wales under-21 international added: “I’m a versatile defender and I’ll play where the gaffer needs me.

“I’m confident on the ball but happy to do the dirty side of the game too.

“I had an eye on the Premier Sports Cup draw on my holiday to see who we got and I can’t wait to get going.”

Saints are expected to announce a third signing, Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

Sven Sprangler has committed to another two years in Perth, with Drey Wright also offered a new deal.

