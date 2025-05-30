Josh McPake back from ‘dark place’ as St Johnstone boss sets pre-season challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Josh McPake back from ‘dark place’ as St Johnstone boss sets pre-season challenge

The Saints forward ended the 2024/25 Premiership campaign as a regular starter.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake with his hood up before a game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone forward, Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone winger Josh McPake has dragged himself out of a “dark place”, according to his manager.

But the Perth forward, who attracted no January interest when Simo Valakari made him available for a loan exit, needs to realise that the hard work is just beginning now that he has fought his way back into the McDiarmid Park first-team picture.

And the 23-year-old has got a potentially career-defining pre-season ahead of him.

“It was encouraging to see Josh in the late part of the season,” said Valakari, who started McPake in every post-split Premiership match.

“He came into the team and did well.

“It wasn’t rosy all the time.

“He still has a lot to learn but his performances have given him that chance.

“I have told him that this summer is the biggest of his life.

“He was in a dark place during the winter.

“Josh was a talent for Rangers who went down to League Two in Scotland, got his move here and didn’t play for a long time.

“In January, nobody wanted him.

“He stayed, he worked, and he got back into the team here.

Josh McPake in action against Hearts, kicking the ball while holding off an opposition player
Josh McPake in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“But he can’t think that he’s arrived and everything is good now. No.

“He needs to remember how easily you can go back down in football.

“That’s why he needs to come back fit in pre-season and hit the ground running again.

“He needs to take the things he did well in the last month of the season and become even better at them.

“He did well, but it was only five or six games and that’s not a long time.

“When we get back, it’s about doing it again week after week and making sure he is in our team.

“I like Josh – he is a good character, and we want to help him learn.”

McPake a new dad

Valakari believes there’s a maturity to McPake that comes when a footballer becomes a father.

“He told me before it was just him but now, he has a young family, so he has that extra responsibility,” said the Finn.

“It’s not just him.

“He has other people to look after, and they are depending on his career.

“He said himself that the new responsibilities he has have changed things for him, he’s aware how much he needs to be successful.”

Conversation