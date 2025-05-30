Josh McPake back from ‘dark place’ as St Johnstone boss sets pre-season challenge

St Johnstone winger Josh McPake has dragged himself out of a “dark place”, according to his manager.

But the Perth forward, who attracted no January interest when Simo Valakari made him available for a loan exit, needs to realise that the hard work is just beginning now that he has fought his way back into the McDiarmid Park first-team picture.

And the 23-year-old has got a potentially career-defining pre-season ahead of him.

“It was encouraging to see Josh in the late part of the season,” said Valakari, who started McPake in every post-split Premiership match.

“He came into the team and did well.

“It wasn’t rosy all the time.

“He still has a lot to learn but his performances have given him that chance.

“I have told him that this summer is the biggest of his life.

“He was in a dark place during the winter.

“Josh was a talent for Rangers who went down to League Two in Scotland, got his move here and didn’t play for a long time.

“In January, nobody wanted him.

“He stayed, he worked, and he got back into the team here.

“But he can’t think that he’s arrived and everything is good now. No.

“He needs to remember how easily you can go back down in football.

“That’s why he needs to come back fit in pre-season and hit the ground running again.

“He needs to take the things he did well in the last month of the season and become even better at them.

“He did well, but it was only five or six games and that’s not a long time.

“When we get back, it’s about doing it again week after week and making sure he is in our team.

“I like Josh – he is a good character, and we want to help him learn.”

McPake a new dad

Valakari believes there’s a maturity to McPake that comes when a footballer becomes a father.

“He told me before it was just him but now, he has a young family, so he has that extra responsibility,” said the Finn.

“It’s not just him.

“He has other people to look after, and they are depending on his career.

“He said himself that the new responsibilities he has have changed things for him, he’s aware how much he needs to be successful.”