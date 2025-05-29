St Johnstone trio called up for international duty

St Johnstone trio, Victor Griffith, Daniels Balodis and Adama Sidibeh, have all received international recognition despite the disappointing end to the Perth club’s season.

Centre-back, Balodis, has been called up by Latvia for their friendly against Azerbaijan on June 7, which will be followed by a World Cup qualifier against Albania three days later.

Griffith decided to turn down the chance to join up with the Panama squad during the March international break, opting to stay in Scotland and focus on his comeback from an ankle injury.

He is currently in a training camp back home.

Panama have a busy spell of fixtures – two World Cup qualifiers and then the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The final squad for those games won’t be announced until the start of next week.

Sidibeh has been recalled by Gambia after missing out on a few squads.

They play two friendlies.

Meanwhile, Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond could face each other in the third-place play-off of the Unity Cup on Saturday, taking place at Brentford’s stadium.

Both Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago lost their semi-finals.

Essel started the game but was taken off injured halfway through the clash with Nigeria.