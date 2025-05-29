St Johnstone trio called up for international duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone trio called up for international duty

World Cup qualifiers are coming up soon.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith is training with Panama. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone trio, Victor Griffith, Daniels Balodis and Adama Sidibeh, have all received international recognition despite the disappointing end to the Perth club’s season.

Centre-back, Balodis, has been called up by Latvia for their friendly against Azerbaijan on June 7, which will be followed by a World Cup qualifier against Albania three days later.

Griffith decided to turn down the chance to join up with the Panama squad during the March international break, opting to stay in Scotland and focus on his comeback from an ankle injury.

He is currently in a training camp back home.

Panama have a busy spell of fixtures – two World Cup qualifiers and then the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The final squad for those games won’t be announced until the start of next week.

Sidibeh has been recalled by Gambia after missing out on a few squads.

They play two friendlies.

Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel.
Andre Raymond and Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, Aaron Essel and Andre Raymond could face each other in the third-place play-off of the Unity Cup on Saturday, taking place at Brentford’s stadium.

Both Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago lost their semi-finals.

Essel started the game but was taken off injured halfway through the clash with Nigeria.

Conversation