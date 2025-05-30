Jamie Gullan vows to run himself into the ground for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Gullan vows to run himself into the ground for St Johnstone

The forward is Saints' third recruit of the week.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan points to a Raith Rovers team-mate, while smiling.
St Johnstone's latest signing, Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone forward, Jamie Gullan, has vowed to run himself “into the ground” for the Perth club.

The 25-year-old built up a reputation as one of the hardest-working and most versatile attackers in the Championship with Raith Rovers.

And, after joining Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes in agreeing a two-year deal with Saints, he’s hoping McDiarmid Park boss, Simo Valakari, will take his performances to an even higher level.

“I am over the moon to be here,” said Gullan.

“As soon as the club were in touch and I had chats with the gaffer, I just wanted to get things done as quickly as possible.

“I am so excited to get back for pre-season and to meet all the players now.

“It is an exciting time to be at the club and a fresh challenge for me.

“I have spoken to the gaffer two or three times now. Every time I speak to him, I get a good feeling.

“We have discussed how I will fit in.

“I am looking forward to working under him. Hopefully he can improve me as a player and hopefully I can help improve the squad too.”

Jamie Gullan scores against Morton.
Jamie Gullan scores against Morton. Image: SNS.

Gullan added: “I am an attacking player who will leave everything out on the pitch.

“I’ll run myself into the ground every game. I want to give everything for this club.

“I know a lot about St Johnstone already as my brother-in-law is a massive supporter.

“For the past few years I have been given a weekly report on how the club is doing and he always tells me how amazing the fans are.

“I can’t wait to meet and play in front of everyone at McDiarmid Park when the season gets underway.”

FIVE spells at Raith

Gullan had no fewer than five spells with Raith, three of them loans.

The most recent of them was his best and Stark’s Park boss, Barry Robson, had hoped to persuade him to stay.

Gullan, who was in the Hearts and Hibs academies as a youth, is renowned for his free-kick goals.

A hard-worker off the ball, the two-footed attacker is equally at home playing through the middle or coming in off the left.

Saints have hit the ground running in the transfer market since releasing 16 players, with plenty of recruitment work still to be done.

