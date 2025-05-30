Jamie Gullan vows to run himself into the ground for St Johnstone

New St Johnstone forward, Jamie Gullan, has vowed to run himself “into the ground” for the Perth club.

The 25-year-old built up a reputation as one of the hardest-working and most versatile attackers in the Championship with Raith Rovers.

And, after joining Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes in agreeing a two-year deal with Saints, he’s hoping McDiarmid Park boss, Simo Valakari, will take his performances to an even higher level.

“I am over the moon to be here,” said Gullan.

“As soon as the club were in touch and I had chats with the gaffer, I just wanted to get things done as quickly as possible.

“I am so excited to get back for pre-season and to meet all the players now.

“It is an exciting time to be at the club and a fresh challenge for me.

“I have spoken to the gaffer two or three times now. Every time I speak to him, I get a good feeling.

“We have discussed how I will fit in.

“I am looking forward to working under him. Hopefully he can improve me as a player and hopefully I can help improve the squad too.”

Gullan added: “I am an attacking player who will leave everything out on the pitch.

“I’ll run myself into the ground every game. I want to give everything for this club.

“I know a lot about St Johnstone already as my brother-in-law is a massive supporter.

“For the past few years I have been given a weekly report on how the club is doing and he always tells me how amazing the fans are.

“I can’t wait to meet and play in front of everyone at McDiarmid Park when the season gets underway.”

FIVE spells at Raith

Gullan had no fewer than five spells with Raith, three of them loans.

The most recent of them was his best and Stark’s Park boss, Barry Robson, had hoped to persuade him to stay.

Gullan, who was in the Hearts and Hibs academies as a youth, is renowned for his free-kick goals.

A hard-worker off the ball, the two-footed attacker is equally at home playing through the middle or coming in off the left.

Saints have hit the ground running in the transfer market since releasing 16 players, with plenty of recruitment work still to be done.