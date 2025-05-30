Victor Griffith opens up on St Johnstone challenge as Panama recall has pre-season impact

St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, aims to make up for lost time with the Panama national team.

The 24-year-old signed for Saints in January, and playing for his country after a couple of years out of the picture was one of his aims.

Head coach, Thomas Christiansen, wanted to call him up in March but Griffith decided that his recovery from an ankle injury would be better served by staying in Scotland.

Although his form for the Perth side wasn’t as good after that lay-off than it was before, he was recalled for Panama’s June World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup that follows on.

And, speaking to the media back home, Griffith has been positive about his first few months at McDiarmid Park, despite the fact Saints were relegated from the Premiership.

He is currently in a training camp and is expected to be confirmed in Panama’s official 26-man squad at the start of next week.

It has been suggested that Griffith has a strong chance of getting game-time.

And he is excited about the prospect of adding to his 10 caps now that the wait for a recall has ended.

“I have high expectations,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

“Right now, I’m focused on doing well, on my return to the national team, and I want to accomplish everything the coach asks of me.

“Expectations are high, and we’re always going to want to win.”

New positions

On the challenges Griffith has faced in Scotland, he reflected: “Well, it was actually quite a big step, going from the Panama league to European football.

“That’s rarely seen before.

“The truth is that it’s helped me a lot. Since I arrived there, they’ve given me enormous confidence.

“I played in positions that weren’t my usual ones.

“They opened up a window of positions where I could perhaps show off a bit better or do things differently.”

Panama’s busy schedule is likely to have an impact on Griffith being able to hit the ground running with Saints next season, however.

The last time there was a Gold Cup, they went all the way through to the final.

If they repeat that this time around, the tournament won’t conclude for Griffith until July 7.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.