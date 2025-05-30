Victor Griffith opens up on St Johnstone challenge as Panama recall has pre-season impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith opens up on St Johnstone challenge as Panama recall has pre-season impact

The midfielder has World Cup qualifiers and a Gold Cup to look forward to before coming back to Scotland.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith during a match warm-up.
Victor Griffith. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, aims to make up for lost time with the Panama national team.

The 24-year-old signed for Saints in January, and playing for his country after a couple of years out of the picture was one of his aims.

Head coach, Thomas Christiansen, wanted to call him up in March but Griffith decided that his recovery from an ankle injury would be better served by staying in Scotland.

Although his form for the Perth side wasn’t as good after that lay-off than it was before, he was recalled for Panama’s June World Cup qualifiers and the Concacaf Gold Cup that follows on.

And, speaking to the media back home, Griffith has been positive about his first few months at McDiarmid Park, despite the fact Saints were relegated from the Premiership.

He is currently in a training camp and is expected to be confirmed in Panama’s official 26-man squad at the start of next week.

It has been suggested that Griffith has a strong chance of getting game-time.

Victor Griffith in action against Celtic.
Victor Griffith in action against Celtic. Image: PA.

And he is excited about the prospect of adding to his 10 caps now that the wait for a recall has ended.

“I have high expectations,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time.

“Right now, I’m focused on doing well, on my return to the national team, and I want to accomplish everything the coach asks of me.

“Expectations are high, and we’re always going to want to win.”

New positions

On the challenges Griffith has faced in Scotland, he reflected: “Well, it was actually quite a big step, going from the Panama league to European football.

“That’s rarely seen before.

“The truth is that it’s helped me a lot. Since I arrived there, they’ve given me enormous confidence.

“I played in positions that weren’t my usual ones.

“They opened up a window of positions where I could perhaps show off a bit better or do things differently.”

Panama’s busy schedule is likely to have an impact on Griffith being able to hit the ground running with Saints next season, however.

The last time there was a Gold Cup, they went all the way through to the final.

If they repeat that this time around, the tournament won’t conclude for Griffith until July 7.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.

Conversation