St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko gets Finland recall at 38 as door remains open on Perth move

The midfielder has been a star performer for Gnistan after his Saints move collapsed.

By Eric Nicolson
Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
St Johnstone’s recent transfer target, Roman Eremenko, has received a recall to the Finland national team – NINE years after his last cap.

An SFA panel refused to endorse a work permit application for the veteran midfielder to join Saints in January, much to the player’s and Simo Valakari’s frustration.

After the transfer to Scotland collapsed, Eremenko agreed a new deal with Gnistan, in his homeland.

He has been the league’s star performer this season, with speculation mounting that Finland boss, Jacob Friis, would find a place for him in his next squad.

The head coach has done just that, with the 38-year-old called up for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against the Netherlands and Poland, giving him the chance to add to his 73 caps.

Eremenko was asked recently about the collapse of his Saints switch.

“The transfer failure was frustrating for one day,” he told a local sports journalist. “Then it was forgotten.”

Courier Sport understands that it is a case of “never say never” as far as Saints attempting a second bid to sign Eremenko this summer is concerned.

This latest international recognition would certainly boost their chances of securing an SFA thumbs-up should manager, Valakari, decide to make a move again.

Still hope

Eremenko, who has moved for a combined £25 million in his career and been a Champions League regular in Russia, revealed that he hasn’t given up hope of one last shot at playing outwith Finland.

“Going abroad is always a little dream,” he said. “Probably even when I’m 50!

“Hope dies last. That’s what I’ve always thought.

“It would be great to play abroad again. The location doesn’t really matter. I’m open to all options.

“I definitely want to continue playing as long as I can. I see no reason to stop.”

Eremenko has been playing in a free, number 10 role for Gnistan.

Roman Eremenko in action for Spartak Moscow.
“If we played with two upper midfielders and I was more on one side, I wouldn’t be able to utilize my strengths as well,” he said.

“The way our team plays, especially the high pressing, is of course tough.

“But that’s how it should be! Football should take your energy.

“I really like the team pressing. It’s important to put pressure on the opponent high up.

“I always run at full speed. That’s probably the most important thing for a young player’s entire career.

“If you don’t run, you can’t do anything else. Football is a running sport, a physical game.”

Conversation