St Johnstone to kick off 2025/26 season away from home as Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed

St Johnstone will kick off their 2025/26 campaign with a trip to face SPFL new boys East Kilbride.

Saints’ primary aim for the new season is to secure promotion back to the Premiership, having fallen out of the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

However, before their tilt at the Championship can begin, they will warm up with four Premier Sports Cup group stage games.

And the dates and times for each of Saints’ ‘Group F’ clashes have now been confirmed.

The Perth side will begin their cup run with with a trip to face SPFL newcomers East Kilbride, who are preparing for their maiden season in League Two, having defeated Bonnyrigg Rose in last season’s pyramid play-off.

Another away match follows, with Inverness Caley Thistle hosting Simo Valakari’s side, before a home double-header against Championship rivals Raith Rovers – from whom Saints have snapped up striker Jamie Gullan – and Elgin City.

St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures

East Kilbride (A) Sat, July 12, 3pm

Inverness CT (A) Sat, July 19, 3pm

Raith Rovers (H) Tue, July 22, 7:45pm

Elgin City (H) Sat, July 26, 3pm