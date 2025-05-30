St Johnstone to kick off 2025/26 season away from home as Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone to kick off 2025/26 season away from home as Premier Sports Cup fixtures revealed

Dates for the Perth side's group stage matches have been confirmed.

By Sean Hamilton
A smiling St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

St Johnstone will kick off their 2025/26 campaign with a trip to face SPFL new boys East Kilbride.

Saints’ primary aim for the new season is to secure promotion back to the Premiership, having fallen out of the top flight for the first time in 16 years.

However, before their tilt at the Championship can begin, they will warm up with four Premier Sports Cup group stage games.

And the dates and times for each of Saints’ ‘Group F’ clashes have now been confirmed.

The Perth side will begin their cup run with with a trip to face SPFL newcomers East Kilbride, who are preparing for their maiden season in League Two, having defeated Bonnyrigg Rose in last season’s pyramid play-off.

Another away match follows, with Inverness Caley Thistle hosting Simo Valakari’s side, before a home double-header against Championship rivals Raith Rovers – from whom Saints have snapped up striker Jamie Gullan – and Elgin City.

St Johnstone’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures

East Kilbride (A) Sat, July 12, 3pm

Inverness CT (A) Sat, July 19, 3pm

Raith Rovers (H) Tue, July 22, 7:45pm

Elgin City (H) Sat, July 26, 3pm

