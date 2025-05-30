EXCLUSIVE: Drey Wright leaves St Johnstone and Dundee frontrunners to sign him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: Drey Wright leaves St Johnstone and Dundee frontrunners to sign him

The versatile player has declined Saints' offer of a new contract.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Drey Wright after a St Johnstone game.
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright has decided to leave St Johnstone – and Dundee are the frontrunners to sign him.

Courier Sport understands the 30-year-old informed Saints today that he won’t be accepting their offer of a new contract.

The Englishman has had two spells at McDiarmid Park, both of them successes.

He was one of the players who could hold their head up high after a disastrous season, which culminated in relegation to the Championship.

Ironically, the ankle injury which ruled Wright out for the last few games of the campaign, was one of the final nails in Saints’ coffin.

As is the case across the board for players and management, significant pay cuts have kicked in for life in the second tier.

And Wright, a free agent, has had several top-flight sides interested in securing his services for the 2025/26 season.

Drey Wright and Simon Murray battle for the ball.
Drey Wright and Simon Murray could soon be Dundee team-mates. Image: SNS.

It is understood Dundee were showing a strong interest when Tony Docherty was in charge at Dens Park and that remains the case even though the Dark Blues are currently without a manager.

They are the favourites to secure his signature.

Saints have signed three players already – defenders Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes from Morton and Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

Sven Sprangler, out of contract like Wright, accepted fresh terms on a two-year contract earlier this week.

