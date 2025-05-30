EXCLUSIVE: Drey Wright leaves St Johnstone and Dundee frontrunners to sign him

Drey Wright has decided to leave St Johnstone – and Dundee are the frontrunners to sign him.

Courier Sport understands the 30-year-old informed Saints today that he won’t be accepting their offer of a new contract.

The Englishman has had two spells at McDiarmid Park, both of them successes.

He was one of the players who could hold their head up high after a disastrous season, which culminated in relegation to the Championship.

Ironically, the ankle injury which ruled Wright out for the last few games of the campaign, was one of the final nails in Saints’ coffin.

As is the case across the board for players and management, significant pay cuts have kicked in for life in the second tier.

And Wright, a free agent, has had several top-flight sides interested in securing his services for the 2025/26 season.

It is understood Dundee were showing a strong interest when Tony Docherty was in charge at Dens Park and that remains the case even though the Dark Blues are currently without a manager.

They are the favourites to secure his signature.

Saints have signed three players already – defenders Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes from Morton and Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

Sven Sprangler, out of contract like Wright, accepted fresh terms on a two-year contract earlier this week.