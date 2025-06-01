Tributes as St Johnstone superfan Stewart Falconer dies after cancer fight

Tributes have been paid to St Johnstone superfan Stewart Falconer, who has died after years of battling cancer.

The 72-year-old supported the club for over 60 years and was named Scottish Football Supporters’ Association Fan of the Year.

Stewart was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2020, which was initially treated with radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

However, doctors told him there was nothing more they could do and he was given a six-month prognosis over a year ago.

Stewart died at Cornhill Macmillan Centre in Perth on Saturday morning, surrounded by family.

Stewart was crowned Scottish Football Supporters’ Association Fan of the Year in February.

The accolade aims to put a spotlight on fans who go above and beyond to support their team.

Tributes after death of lifelong St Johnstone fan Stewart Falconer

St Johnstone paid tribute to Stewart in a post on social media on Saturday.

It said: “The club was saddened to learn of the passing of Stewart Falconer earlier today.

“A lifelong and passionate St Johnstone fan, Stewart was a huge supporter of Saints Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time.”

St Johnstone Fans Supporting Foodbanks also paid tribute, saying: “It is with an extreme sense of sadness that we learned today of the death of lifelong Saints supporter Stewart Falconer.

“Stewart passed away peacefully at Cornhill Hospice in Perth early this morning, surrounded by his loving family, following a long battle against cancer.

“Stewart was an absolute gentleman and was liked and respected by all that knew him, and a kinder, more thoughtful man you could not meet.

“Stewart, who was an active supporter of, and regular donor to St Johnstone Fans Supporting Foodbanks, was, earlier this year, awarded with the Scottish Football Supporters Association Fan of the Year, an accolade that could not have gone to a more deserving person.

“Stewart also appeared on BBC Scotland’s A View from the Terrace programme, together with his daughters Louise and Gill, who are also massive Saints fans.

“All of the volunteers from Saints Fans Supporting Foodbanks will miss seeing him at McDiarmid Park, approaching our stand with a smile on his face and bags full of provisions for Perth and Kinross Foodbank

“I am sure, like all our volunteers, you will want to extend your condolences to Stewart’s daughters Louise and Gill, his son Martin and all of Stewart’s family.”

St Johnstone fan continued to attend matches after cancer diagnosis

The St Johnstone fan had continued to visit McDiarmid Park with his daughters until recently, despite his terminal diagnosis.

He told the BBC’s A View From The Terrace in April: “What do I do, sit about in the house on a Saturday afternoon while my team is playing?

“I can’t imagine that.”

Stewart was a lifelong St Johnstone fan and passed his love for the Perth club on to his children.

Stewart told the BBC show: “It was my dad’s team, he lifted me over the turnstiles.

“My important thing is football, especially with my daughters.”

His daughters Louise and Gillian said some of their favourite childhood memories are joining their dad at the McDiarmid Park.

Stewart added: “It has been such a part of my life I can’t imagine not going, but that day may come.

“I might not be here next week, next month, but I am not dwelling on that, I can’t do anything about it.

“I am probably a glass-half-full kind of guy my whole life.”