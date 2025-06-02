St Johnstone boss opens up on goalie situation and Andy Fisher return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss opens up on goalie situation and Andy Fisher return

Simo Valakari has already made three signings.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari pats Andy Fisher on the shoulder at the end of a St Johnstone game.
Andy Fisher did well for Simo Valakari last season. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, knows he will need to bring in an experienced goalkeeper for his team’s Championship promotion push.

Craig Levein’s decision to overlook that key position as an area in need of strengthening last summer turned out to be one of the fundamental reasons Saints were relegated.

Courier Sport understands that Valakari will consider making a permanent signing or a loan recruit.

He hasn’t completely dismissed the possibility of bringing Andy Fisher back to McDiarmid Park for a season-long loan.

But, like Zach Mitchell, the Swansea City player is likely to be targeted by clubs south and north of the border, higher up the food chain than second tier Saints.

“Goalkeeper will be a crucial position for us,” said Valakari, who has put Josh Rae on the transfer list, leaving Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn as the two current goalies still in his plans.

“We know it.

“We needed new players for our back line and goalkeeper will be a big part of that.

Andy Fisher applauds the St Johnstone fans after a win over Ross County.
Andy Fisher. Image: SNS.

“We saw when Andy Fisher came in what impact that makes.

“The challenge will be for Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn too.

“They are our players, so the challenge is there for them also this summer.”

Others keen on Fisher

Fisher, who was a steady and reliable presence for Saints after arriving from Wales in January, has one year left on his Swansea contract.

“Andy has gone back to see what is happening and he said for the first time in a long time he doesn’t know what the future is,” said Valakari.

“I think if we were still in the Premiership then maybe we would have a chance of bringing him back but probably not for the Championship.

“Andy will have other clubs after him, I think, because he did well for us.”

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.

Valakari has already signed three players for the 2025/26 campaign – Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes from Morton and Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.

More from St Johnstone FC

Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko suffers Finland blow
A smiling St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Championship title-winning theory
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid's St Johnstone…
St Johnstone fan Stewart Falconer (centre) was recently crowned Fan of the Year. Image: St Johnstone FC
Tributes as St Johnstone superfan Stewart Falconer dies after cancer fight
Referee Nick Walsh points to the spot to Dundee's dismay. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee and VAR: Willie Collum insists ref was right on Ross County penalty that…
5
A close-up picture of Drey Wright after a St Johnstone game.
EXCLUSIVE: Drey Wright leaves St Johnstone and Dundee frontrunners to sign him
A smiling St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before a game.
St Johnstone to kick off 2025/26 season away from home as Premier Sports Cup…
Roman Eremenko during a training session with Finland.
St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko gets Finland recall at 38 as door remains open…
Victor Griffith during a match warm-up.
Victor Griffith opens up on St Johnstone challenge as Panama recall has pre-season impact
Jamie Gullan points to a Raith Rovers team-mate, while smiling.
Jamie Gullan reveals family St Johnstone link after Perth side snap up striker from…

Conversation