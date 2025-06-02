St Johnstone boss opens up on goalie situation and Andy Fisher return

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, knows he will need to bring in an experienced goalkeeper for his team’s Championship promotion push.

Craig Levein’s decision to overlook that key position as an area in need of strengthening last summer turned out to be one of the fundamental reasons Saints were relegated.

Courier Sport understands that Valakari will consider making a permanent signing or a loan recruit.

He hasn’t completely dismissed the possibility of bringing Andy Fisher back to McDiarmid Park for a season-long loan.

But, like Zach Mitchell, the Swansea City player is likely to be targeted by clubs south and north of the border, higher up the food chain than second tier Saints.

“Goalkeeper will be a crucial position for us,” said Valakari, who has put Josh Rae on the transfer list, leaving Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn as the two current goalies still in his plans.

“We know it.

“We needed new players for our back line and goalkeeper will be a big part of that.

“We saw when Andy Fisher came in what impact that makes.

“The challenge will be for Ross Sinclair and Craig Hepburn too.

“They are our players, so the challenge is there for them also this summer.”

Others keen on Fisher

Fisher, who was a steady and reliable presence for Saints after arriving from Wales in January, has one year left on his Swansea contract.

“Andy has gone back to see what is happening and he said for the first time in a long time he doesn’t know what the future is,” said Valakari.

“I think if we were still in the Premiership then maybe we would have a chance of bringing him back but probably not for the Championship.

“Andy will have other clubs after him, I think, because he did well for us.”

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.

Valakari has already signed three players for the 2025/26 campaign – Jack Baird and Morgan Boyes from Morton and Raith Rovers forward, Jamie Gullan.