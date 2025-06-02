St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko suffers Finland blow

Roman Eremenko’s fairytale return to Finland’s national team has ended before it began.

The 38-year-old, a St Johnstone target in January, was recalled for this month’s World Cup qualifying double header on the back of impressive form for his club side, Gnistan.

Had head coach, Jacob Friis, selected him against the Netherlands and/or Poland, it would have seen the veteran playmaker capped NINE years after his 73rd and last appearance for Finland.

However, injury has forced him to pull out of the squad.

Simo Valakari wanted to bring his fellow Finn to McDiarmid Park a few months ago but an SFA panel refused to endorse Eremenko’s work permit application.

A second attempt by Saints to sign him can’t be ruled out.

The man who was sold for £25 million during his peak playing years in Italy, Russia and Ukraine admitted recently that he’s still open to the idea of another transfer out of his homeland.

“Going abroad is always a little dream,” he said. “Probably even when I’m 50!

“Hope dies last. That’s what I’ve always thought.

“It would be great to play abroad again. The location doesn’t really matter. I’m open to all options.

“I definitely want to continue playing as long as I can. I see no reason to stop.”