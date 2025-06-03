Former St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson leaves US outfit

Cammy MacPherson has returned to Scotland after his loan spell with Tampa Bay Rowdies came to an end.

The former St Johnstone midfielder, who wasn’t selected once by Simo Valakari, was allowed to leave Perth in February.

The 26-year-old needed to kick-start his career after an injury-plagued four seasons at McDiarmid Park.

Unfortunately, eight starts for Rowdies were followed by MacPherson dropping out of their squad with a shoulder injury at the end of April.

The former St Mirren man was one of 16 players released by Saints last month and is now a free agent.