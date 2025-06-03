Bozo Mikulic comeback milestone revealed as St Johnstone defender is driven on by Perth club ‘love’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Bozo Mikulic comeback milestone revealed as St Johnstone defender is driven on by Perth club ‘love’

The 28-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in February.

By Eric Nicolson
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

Bozo Mikulic could be just two months away from a major comeback milestone, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has revealed.

The Croatian defender suffered an ACL injury in February, the second time he has needed knee surgery in his career.

His recuperation is progressing well, Valakari reported.

The head coach is reluctant to predict a return ahead of schedule.

But the current hope and expectation is Mikulic being able to run on the McDiarmid Park training pitches by August.

“Things are going well with Bozo,” said Valakari.

“He was here for five days at the end of the season, so it was great to see the big man back.

“He is now home in Croatia and will stay there until August, working at a clinic over there with his personal trainer every day.

Bozo Mikulic leads the St Johnstone celebrations after beating St Mirren.
Bozo Mikulic was the match-winner for St Johnstone on two occasions. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is the same clinic where he repaired his injury the last time, which is good because they know him, and he knows them, so they have a plan of exactly what he needs to do.

“It’s a very high-profile place, so he is in very good hands.

“If everything goes to plan, he will be running back on the field sometime in August.

“In my mind, I am thinking Christmas with him.

“I know he will say October but even then, you need some football inside you.

“So, it’s by then I think we will have the proper Bozo back on the field.”

Relegation tears

The “proper Bozo” was a centre-half winning headers, making tackles, scoring winning goals and, all in all, making St Johnstone a far more solid defensive unit.

“How we have missed him,” Valakari admitted.

“When he was back over here, Bozo was crying because of what happened.

“This club gave football back to him.

“He wasn’t playing when we signed him, and he loves it here because he’s got his career back again.

“We are looking forward to that because I know Bozo – he has the kind of mentality we need in our team.

“He is a leader, he has determination, and he is desperate to help this club.”

Conversation