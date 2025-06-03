Bozo Mikulic comeback milestone revealed as St Johnstone defender is driven on by Perth club ‘love’

Bozo Mikulic could be just two months away from a major comeback milestone, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has revealed.

The Croatian defender suffered an ACL injury in February, the second time he has needed knee surgery in his career.

His recuperation is progressing well, Valakari reported.

The head coach is reluctant to predict a return ahead of schedule.

But the current hope and expectation is Mikulic being able to run on the McDiarmid Park training pitches by August.

“Things are going well with Bozo,” said Valakari.

“He was here for five days at the end of the season, so it was great to see the big man back.

“He is now home in Croatia and will stay there until August, working at a clinic over there with his personal trainer every day.

“It is the same clinic where he repaired his injury the last time, which is good because they know him, and he knows them, so they have a plan of exactly what he needs to do.

“It’s a very high-profile place, so he is in very good hands.

“If everything goes to plan, he will be running back on the field sometime in August.

“In my mind, I am thinking Christmas with him.

“I know he will say October but even then, you need some football inside you.

“So, it’s by then I think we will have the proper Bozo back on the field.”

Relegation tears

The “proper Bozo” was a centre-half winning headers, making tackles, scoring winning goals and, all in all, making St Johnstone a far more solid defensive unit.

“How we have missed him,” Valakari admitted.

“When he was back over here, Bozo was crying because of what happened.

“This club gave football back to him.

“He wasn’t playing when we signed him, and he loves it here because he’s got his career back again.

“We are looking forward to that because I know Bozo – he has the kind of mentality we need in our team.

“He is a leader, he has determination, and he is desperate to help this club.”