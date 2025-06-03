St Johnstone appoint new head of academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone appoint new head of academy

The position became vacant after Alistair Stevenson stepped down.

By Eric Nicolson
Paul McDonald on the touchline as a first team coach at Partick Thistle.
New St Johnstone academy head, Paul McDonald. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have appointed Paul McDonald as their new head of academy.

Alistair Stevenson is stepping down from the role later this month, at which point his replacement will begin work.

McDonald was Kilmarnock’s head of community and then academy director for almost a decade.

More recently, he was director of the Thistle Weir Youth Academy at Partick Thistle and an assistant manager for the first team.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been appointed head of the academy,” said McDonald. “And excited to build on the fantastic work of Alistair over a huge number of years.

“Developing young players is a real passion of mine and is the area I feel strongest in.

“I have 25 years of experience to bring to St Johnstone and, hopefully, I can take us to a higher level.

“This club has a proud history of producing talented young players. Supporters want to see youngsters coming through the academy and playing in the first team.

“That is the highest point on our agenda.”

Stevenson handover

Stevenson, set to be inducted into the St Johnstone Hall of Fame, will retain a part-time club co-ordinator and liaison officer role at McDiarmid Park.

McDonald added: “There is a lot of preparation for any job you go into.

“I’ll use the next few weeks to familiarise myself with the club and look for any potential gaps we need to fill.

Alistair Stevenson head and shoulders picture.
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“Of course, I’ll lean on Alistair. That will be massive.

“He is a fantastic person and I’m trying to make this transition easy for him too.

“Alistair has been at this football club for such a long time, and I’ll lean on him heavily over the next period of time.”

