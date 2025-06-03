Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow Drey Wright to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow Drey Wright to Dundee

The 36-year-old wasn't offered a new deal at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey is set to stay in the Premiership. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans are set to be spared the prospect of two of their old players moving to Dundee this summer, with Graham Carey heading to another Premiership club.

As Courier Sport revealed last week, the Dark Blues have lined up Drey Wright as a close season signing after he informed Saints he had declined their offer of a new contract.

Carey was also on the Dens Park side’s radar.

However, Livingston have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the veteran playmaker.

The 36-year-old was one of 16 players released by Saints last month.

Graham Carey takes the acclaim of the St Johnstone fans.
Graham Carey was St Johnstone’s match-winner at Livingston. Image: SNS.

Livi fans know all about Carey’s game-changing ability, with the Irishman’s stunning long-range shot denying the West Lothian team a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Perth boss, Simo Valakari, revealed it was an amicable parting of the ways and will get his wish that Saints don’t have to face the Irishman next season.

“I saw his brilliant moments,” said Valakari.

“We’ll never forget that goal against Livingston and there were others.

“I had a very good discussion with G.

“I told him it was my pleasure to work with him.

“He’s still got some games left in his body and let’s hope we don’t have to play against him.”

Carey is currently in America, where he will be taking part in a million dollar seven-a-side tournament.

He is part of the Plymouth Arygle legends squad going up against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and West Ham United in TST Soccer.

