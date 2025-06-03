Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow Drey Wright to Dundee

St Johnstone fans are set to be spared the prospect of two of their old players moving to Dundee this summer, with Graham Carey heading to another Premiership club.

As Courier Sport revealed last week, the Dark Blues have lined up Drey Wright as a close season signing after he informed Saints he had declined their offer of a new contract.

Carey was also on the Dens Park side’s radar.

However, Livingston have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the veteran playmaker.

The 36-year-old was one of 16 players released by Saints last month.

Livi fans know all about Carey’s game-changing ability, with the Irishman’s stunning long-range shot denying the West Lothian team a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Perth boss, Simo Valakari, revealed it was an amicable parting of the ways and will get his wish that Saints don’t have to face the Irishman next season.

“I saw his brilliant moments,” said Valakari.

“We’ll never forget that goal against Livingston and there were others.

“I had a very good discussion with G.

“I told him it was my pleasure to work with him.

“He’s still got some games left in his body and let’s hope we don’t have to play against him.”

Carey is currently in America, where he will be taking part in a million dollar seven-a-side tournament.

He is part of the Plymouth Arygle legends squad going up against the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and West Ham United in TST Soccer.