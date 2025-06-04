Potential St Johnstone advantage for cup clash revealed as East Kilbride boss hails Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Potential St Johnstone advantage for cup clash revealed as East Kilbride boss hails Simo Valakari

The two teams will clash in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy before a game.
East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.

The manager of St Johnstone’s first opponents of next season has spoken of his admiration for Perth head coach, Simo Valakari.

SPFL new boys, East Kilbride, will host Saints in the Premier Sports Cup opener on Saturday, July 12.

Their boss, Mick Kennedy, is a fan of the Finn’s footballing principles.

And he’s excited about the prospect of going head to head with the McDiarmid Park side next month.

“St Johnstone is a massive game to kick us off after getting into the SPFL,” said Kennedy.

A frustrated Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I know they had an unsuccessful season and had a new manager come in, but I have a lot of admiration for Simo Valakari in terms of how his side plays.

“He is trying to implement a possession-based style of play so I think that will make for a good game between us.

“We will go to try and win all the games, and we’ll certainly show no fear.”

Advantage for Saints

Raith Rovers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Elgin City are the other sides in Group F.

And Saints may have an advantage in getting East Kilbride, who were promoted into League Two through the play-offs, first.

“We will try and get one friendly in before the cup starts but that will be our pre-season,” said Kennedy, who guided his team to SPFL Trust Trophy victories over Airdrie and Ayr United last season.

“Because we finished a lot later than the SPFL teams and the boys needed their break we need to use the competition as our pre-season.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A Forfar Athletic sign on the outside of the main stand at Station Park.
St Johnstone announce pre-season friendly at Forfar
Close-up profile picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone to-do list: What do Perth club need over the summer?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic comeback milestone revealed as St Johnstone defender is driven on by Perth…
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow…
Paul McDonald on the touchline as a first team coach at Partick Thistle.
St Johnstone appoint new head of academy
Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Former St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson leaves US outfit
Simo Valakari pats Andy Fisher on the shoulder at the end of a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss opens up on goalie situation and Andy Fisher return
Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko suffers Finland blow
A smiling St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Championship title-winning theory
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
Zach Mitchell: Dundee United among clubs on loan alert after Charlton kid's St Johnstone…

Conversation