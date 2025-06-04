St Johnstone announce pre-season friendly at Forfar

St Johnstone have announced a pre-season friendly at Forfar Athletic.

The Station Park contest will kick-off at 2pm on Saturday, July 5.

Saints return to pre-season training on June 23, as Simo Valakari begins preparations for what he hopes will be a promotion-winning Championship campaign.

Forfar are managed by McDiarmid Park hall of famer, Jim Weir.

Weir helped them preserve their SPFL status by avoiding the League Two play-off.

Saints begin their competitive season on July 12 when they take on East Kilbride.