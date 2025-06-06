Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland leave St Johnstone with one of the coaches lined up by Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland leave St Johnstone with one of the coaches lined up by Raith Rovers

Simo Valakari inherited his backroom staff after taking over from Craig Levein.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland in a dugout at McDiarmid Park.
Alex Cleland and Andy Kirk have left St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has decided to overhaul his backroom team as well his playing squad.

Assistant manager, Andy Kirk, and first team coach, Alex Cleland, have both left the Perth club.

Courier Sport understands that Cleland was offered a post in the Saints academy but decided the time was right to move on.

Valakari wants a clean slate after relegation from the Premiership.

He released 16 players at the end of last season, and also believes identifying his own coaches is an important part of the rebuild.

Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk during St Johnstone training.
Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.

Despite the fact that Valakari is a hands-on training ground head coach, both Kirk and Cleland will be replaced.

It is expected that one of the new men will come from abroad, with Saints seeking to identify someone who has a coaching and analytics background.

The other, Valakari’s number two, will have a deeper knowledge of Scottish football.

Nearly 20 years

Cleland spent the best part of two decades at McDiarmid Park in various roles.

He was brought to the club by Derek McInnes after leaving Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Tommy Wright promoted Cleland to the role of assistant manager in 2018, having previously been in charge of the under-20s.

There have also been three short spells as caretaker boss of the first team, the most recent in the wake of Steven MacLean being sacked.

Kirk was Craig Levein’s right-hand man and was given far greater responsibility than most assistants.

He too became an interim boss for Saints, before Valakari decided to keep him in post following Levein’s dismissal.

It is understood Kirk could be in line for a quick move to fellow Championship side, Raith Rovers.

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie May before a Livingston game.
St Johnstone legend Stevie May faces uncertain summer as striker speaks of relegation sadness
A Forfar Athletic sign on the outside of the main stand at Station Park.
St Johnstone announce pre-season friendly at Forfar
East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy before a game.
Potential St Johnstone advantage for cup clash revealed as East Kilbride boss hails Simo…
Close-up profile picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone to-do list: What do Perth club need over the summer?
Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic comeback milestone revealed as St Johnstone defender is driven on by Perth…
Graham Carey warming up before a game.
Graham Carey set to stay in Premiership but ex-St Johnstone star unlikely to follow…
Paul McDonald on the touchline as a first team coach at Partick Thistle.
St Johnstone appoint new head of academy
Cammy MacPherson waves to someone in the stand.
Former St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson leaves US outfit
Simo Valakari pats Andy Fisher on the shoulder at the end of a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss opens up on goalie situation and Andy Fisher return
Roman Eremenko speaks to a CSKA Moscow team-mate during a training session.
St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko suffers Finland blow

Conversation