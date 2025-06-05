St Johnstone legend Stevie May faces uncertain summer as striker speaks of relegation sadness

Stevie May has admitted he faces an uncertain summer after being released by St Johnstone and his loan deal with Livingston at an end.

The three-time Saints cup winner fell out of the first team picture at McDiarmid Park, with Craig Levein allowing him to drop down a division in the final year of his contract last summer.

Now the Perth and West Lothian sides have swapped leagues in the opposite direction.

For May, he knows he won’t be returning to the club where he enjoyed historic success.

And it’s unclear yet whether Livi boss, David Martindale, will offer the 32-year-old a swift return to the Premiership, following their promotion through the play-offs.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” said May.

“I’ll have to see what happens in the next few weeks.

“We’ll see what the manager says and what he wants to do.

“He was big on everybody concentrating on the job in hand and then we’d talk about things.”

Relegation was the last thing May would have wished for his old club.

“I’ve been successful there,” he said. “I’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Double figures

May scored 10 goals in 46 games for Livingston but in the last few weeks of the season his role was that of an impact sub.

“It has been a great season,” he told Record Sport.

“I just wanted to come here and play.

“I didn’t play as much in the last month or two, but the boys had been doing really well.

“We went with a bigger presence up front and Robbie Muirhead scored some great goals.

“I was there to do my job when I came off the bench and try to make an impact in games.

“I’ve started 30-odd games, won a cup and now won promotion.

“So, it has been a great year.”