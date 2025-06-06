St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland suffers injury setback

St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland, has suffered an injury setback and undergone a second major operation.

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international was ruled out for the season when he ruptured his Achilles on day one of the last league campaign.

It had looked like he was closing in on a return to full fitness, with Simo Valakari hoping the Chelsea academy graduate would stay with the Perth club for pre-season training, even though he was out of contract.

However, McClelland has now gone under the knife again – this time his ankle.

The picture will become clearer once he has his follow-up consultation.

He was offered the option of continuing his rehabilitation with Saints.

But it is understood McClelland, who had a successful loan spell with Dundee United in the Championship two seasons ago, will stay at home for this recuperation process.

A free agent, the 23-year-old will then have decisions to make about the next stage of his career.