St Johnstone director resigns after less than a year on the board

A St Johnstone director has resigned – just nine months after being appointed to the board.

David Beaton was one of the first people identified to join the Perth club’s leadership group after the takeover by the Adam Webb-led ownership group last summer.

Along with Webb’s fellow investor from the United States, Matt Klase, and another local business owner, Daniel Lamb, Beaton joined Saints as a director at the end of August.

“Daniel, David, and Matt are successful business people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work on our many special projects,” said Webb.

“They all have great ideas and the energy and fearless optimism to take us forward.”

Beaton, who grew up in Perth and is a Saints fan, is the managing director and owner of Aiir Environmental Ltd, who are a club sponsor.

Courier Sport understands that he made his decision to step down from the board before the end of last season, with official confirmation now lodged with Companies House.