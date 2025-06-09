St Johnstone director resigns after less than a year on the board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone director resigns after less than a year on the board

The news has been confirmed with Companies House.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari and David Beaton in the stand at Hamilton before a game.
David Beaton with St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

A St Johnstone director has resigned – just nine months after being appointed to the board.

David Beaton was one of the first people identified to join the Perth club’s leadership group after the takeover by the Adam Webb-led ownership group last summer.

Along with Webb’s fellow investor from the United States, Matt Klase, and another local business owner, Daniel Lamb, Beaton joined Saints as a director at the end of August.

“Daniel, David, and Matt are successful business people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work on our many special projects,” said Webb.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb watches a game against Motherwell.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

“They all have great ideas and the energy and fearless optimism to take us forward.”

Beaton, who grew up in Perth and is a Saints fan, is the managing director and owner of Aiir Environmental Ltd, who are a club sponsor.

Courier Sport understands that he made his decision to step down from the board before the end of last season, with official confirmation now lodged with Companies House.

Conversation