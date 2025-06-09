Max Kucheriavyi blasts St Johnstone in astonishing Ukraine interview as freed midfielder admits he felt lost on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Max Kucheriavyi blasts St Johnstone in astonishing Ukraine interview as freed midfielder admits he felt lost on pitch

The 23-year-old's five years at McDiarmid Park have come to an end.

By Mark Walker
Max Kucheriavyi before St Johnstone's game against Dundee.
Max Kucheriavyi has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Freed St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi has lashed out at the penny-pinching Saints and insisted relegation was inevitable.

The Ukrainian star was released at the end of the season after five years with the Perth club following their relegation.

And, in an interview in his homeland, he’s lifted the lid on his chaotic final couple of years with St Johnstone.

Kucheriavyi claimed he was frozen out after he refused to sign a new deal and reckoned he didn’t even know which direction he was supposed to be running on the pitch at times because of a lack of communication.

And the 23-year-old insisted their drop this year was always on the cards.

He said: “In my opinion, relegation this season is the result of the direction in which the club has been moving for the last two or three years. By ‘club’ I mean not only the playing part, but everything in general in the whole system.

“I believe that starting from scratch is the best thing for a club that needs restructuring and a change in culture.

Max Kucheriavyi after St Johnstone’s League and Scottish Cup double of 2021. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“The club tries to save on absolutely everything, but it has always been like this during my time with the team, and unfortunately, this has led to the result that we are seeing.

“I hope that the relegation will be a springboard for a reboot and the club will be able to change this culture.

“I was always interested in a positive result for the team and in making the maximum contribution to achieving this result.

“But there was a total lack of communication with the coaching staff. I didn’t feel like I was progressing and learning new things.

“Sometimes I didn’t even understand the direction in which to move. In addition, the team was fighting for survival throughout the season, which also didn’t help.

“At some point a dialogue began about extending the contract. To which I refused. For me, this was a key moment in my relationship with St. Johnstone, because after it, I felt that the attitude towards me changed a lot.

“There was a lot of dissatisfaction with me and criticism, both justified and unfounded, in my opinion. Over time, there was less playing time.”

Kucheriavyi only played six games last season season and was completely bombed out after January.

Kucheriavyi (right) prepares to come on for his third to last Saints appearance on January 5 against Dundee. Image@ Mark Scates/SNS

He explained: “Even after the new head coach (Simo Valakari) arrived, I was constantly reminded that I was ‘unhappy’ at the club.

“I played well the entire match against Rangers where I made an assist, yet I did not play in the next match at all,

“Someone suggested the reason I played three times in January was because the club wanted to sell me, but I will not comment on that.

“You would have to ask the club why 20 players left this season.  Apparently, if someone didn’t want to extend their contract, the club didn’t want to continue cooperating with them.

“In January, when we got new players, there were so many that I wasn’t even included in training sessions with two teams.

“But overall, I don’t look at my time at St Johnstone as a bad time. It was a difficult time, but it certainly wasn’t a bad time.

“On the contrary, I am grateful for all the people and circumstances that happened to me during all these years in Scotland. Thanks to them, I gained a lot of experience and grew as a person and as a professional.”

