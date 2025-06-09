St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh prognosis as Gambia boss reveals ankle injury ‘flared up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh prognosis as Gambia boss reveals ankle injury ‘flared up’

The Perth forward scored two goals for his country a few days ago.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Gambia head coach, Johnathan McKinstry, has revealed that Adama Sidibeh would have run the risk of serious injury had he taken a selection gamble with the St Johnstone striker.

Sidibeh scored a double in his country’s 2-0 friendly win over Equatorial Guinea on Friday.

But he wasn’t picked for Monday afternoon’s clash with Uganda.

Gambia drew 1-1 in the Perth forward’s absence.

And McKinstry confirmed that an ankle injury kept Sidibeh out.

“Adama took a knock on his ankle in the first game,” said the Northern Irishman.

“We gave him a rest day and then he trained yesterday.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, before a game against Hearts.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“He got through it OK, well strapped up.

“But then this morning, the ankle flared up again.

“It was a case of we can’t even have him on the bench.

“It’s not like it was a serious thing.

“With one week’s rest, 10 days’ rest, he’ll be fine.

“But if we played him today it would have risked significant issues.

“So, we decided to remove him from the squad completely.”

McKinstry impressed with Saints forward

Sidibeh played 39 times for Saints last season but struggled in front of goal, failing to find the net in the last 11 of those games.

McKinstry, though, was impressed with the player he recalled, having left him out of previous squads.

“With Adama’s speed in behind it would have given us an extra option,” he reflected, after Monday’s draw.

“In the starting line-up, we didn’t have an out and out number nine.

“Adama had a really good first game and it was a pity he wasn’t able to be involved today.

“But we’ve been really pleased with what we’ve seen from him this week.”

