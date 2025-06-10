Simo Valakari: Why I want my St Johnstone players to live locally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: Why I want my St Johnstone players to live locally

The Perth boss has stressed the benefits of not commuting to McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, wants his players to live locally.

The McDiarmid Park head coach won’t insist that new signings and current players move to Perthshire.

But he will preach to them about the benefits of being embedded in the area they represent.

Valakari, who lived a few hundred yards away from Fir Park when he was a midfielder at Motherwell, knows that commuting to your work is a common practice in Scottish football.

So, there will be no Jim McLean-type five-mile radius diktat.

However, the Finn does hope the balance in his squad shifts towards players rooted in their community, as it has at Dundee United and Dundee in recent years.

‘Look people in the eye in Tesco’

“I was a little bit shocked that so many players were travelling every day from Glasgow and Edinburgh,” Valakari admitted.

“That meant they were spending at least two hours in a car every day.

“It is not ideal for your body to do that, or for your recovery.

“Sometimes as well, I felt it (McDiarmid Park) was just a place for the players to come to work.

“You come, do your work, then leave for Glasgow and no one knows you were there.

“That’s why I’d like players to live more local because you feel what the city feels as well.

“When you lose the match, you have to look people in the eye in Tesco.

“That’s why I liked the players who came here and took the bus every day to training.

Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic gets the bus to training and matches. Image: SNS.

“That gives you something extra.

“It’s not just you close the door of the stadium and drive out of here and forget it totally.

“No, you have to face the people.

“And the other way round, you see the happiness of the people when you have done well.

“You have to feel what the club means to the people.

“So, it’s that and performance too.

“Two or three hours a day sitting in a car isn’t ideal.”

Gym time

Expanding on the practical football-related impact last season of having too many commuters in his squad, Valakari said: “Sometimes we had to adjust our training.

“We let the boys do their own training in a gym close to them, so they didn’t travel here.

“That was a little bit more time that we didn’t spend as a team together.

“It’s all part of it.

“When players are in the gym you can have informal chats with them, work with their game.

“That’s one thing I need to change for this season.

“We are here and it’s up to you that you live closer and up to you to take care of your performance.

Simo Valakari watches his team's pre-match warm-up.
Simo Valakari wants more time with his players. Image: SNS.

“Especially the young boys.

“If you want to maximise your career, you better take care of your recovery and find a way you can be closer.

“I know that could narrow down the players available to us because here in Scotland, people are used to travelling every day.

“But if I can encourage players to stay here, then I will.”

