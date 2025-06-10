Graham Carey joins the big ex-St Johnstone contingent at Livingston

Livingston have confirmed the signing of former St Johnstone playmaker, Graham Carey.

The 36-year-old was one of 16 players released by Saints following their relegation from the Premiership.

And, if Stevie May stays at West Lothian, Livi will have four members of the Perth club’s 2022/23 squad on their books.

Ryan McGowan was a defensive stalwart for David Martindale as they bounced back to the top-flight through the play-offs.

Earlier in the week, Connor McLennan, a Callum Davidson loan recruit at Saints, moved up a division from Ayr United.

Livi fans know all about Carey’s game-changing ability, with the Irishman’s stunning long-range shot denying them a place in last season’s Scottish Cup semi-finals.

He won’t be the only ex-Saint staying in the Premiership next term.

Drey Wright, who was offered a new contract, is set to join Dundee.