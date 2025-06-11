Daniels Balodis gives St Johnstone stay hint as Victor Griffith shines for Panama

Daniels Balodis has given a hint that he intends to stay at St Johnstone for their Championship promotion bid.

After being part of the Perth club’s relegation from the top-flight, the central defender has enjoyed a successful international break with his country.

Balodis started both Latvia’s game – a 0-0 friendly draw with Azerbaijan and then a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Albania on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old impressed in both.

Asked what the future holds for him, Balodis answered: “It’s early June now.

“I’ll return to Scotland at the end of the month, but right now I just want to rest and enjoy a short break.

“It’s been a long and challenging season.”

More success for Saints players

Balodis isn’t the only Saints player to enjoy a successful time in national colours.

Adama Sidibeh scored a double for Gambia, while Victor Griffith played the full 90 minutes in Panama’s World Cup qualifier against Nicaragua, winning 3-0.

He will now take part in the Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

Of the three foreign players who signed for Saints in January, Balodis adapted quickest and best to Scottish football, with Griffith and Jonathan Svedberg hampered by injuries as they sought to hit the ground running.

There are high hopes that all three will benefit from having a better grasp of the game here in their second season.

The start of the Premier Sports Cup is still a month away but, as of now, Courier Sport understands that none of those three players have given any indication they are seeking to leave Saints.