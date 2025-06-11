Stevie May becomes FOURTH ex-St Johnstone player signing up for Livingston’s Premiership campaign

Livingston’s St Johnstone-themed summer recruitment strategy is gathering pace, with the newly-promoted team signing Stevie May on a permanent contract.

The Perth great was a regular on loan in the Championship, with his role changing to impact sub towards the end of the campaign.

David Martindale saw enough in May, who scored 10 goals in 46 appearances, to persuade him to offer a permanent switch to West Lothian after he was released by Saints last month.

That deal means that there will be at least four ex-Saints at Almondvale.

Ryan McGowan was one of Livingston’s promotion stars, with Graham Carey and Connor McLennan both signing this week.

May’s legendary status at McDiarmid Park is assured.

He inspired Saints to their first Scottish Cup triumph in 2014.

Then, in his second spell at the club he was part of the 2021 double-winning squad.