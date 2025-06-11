St Johnstone owner Adam Webb opens up on why sacking Simo Valakari didn’t cross his mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb opens up on why sacking Simo Valakari didn’t cross his mind

The two men have held productive meetings in America.

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, has insisted that it never crossed his mind to sack Simo Valakari.

And face to face meetings between Saints’ majority shareholder and his head coach in Atlanta last week have reaffirmed his conviction that he has the right head coach in place to rebuild the Perth club from the bottom up.

Valakari spent a few days with Webb to put meat on the bones of their plans for a quick bounce-back into the Premiership following last season’s relegation.

The chairman was convinced he had the right football figurehead at McDiarmid Park even at Saints’ lowest point in nearly 20 years.

A few weeks after they dropped into the Championship, that belief is stronger than ever.

“The sentiment was stick with Simo and back Simo,” said Webb.

“Of course, that wouldn’t have been the universal opinion amongst our supporters.

“There will always be naysayers.

“But I would say it was nearly universal.

“There are a few reasons for that.

“Simo’s compelling and charismatic personality is obviously one.

“And he’s got a complete buy-in for our community and our club.

Simo Valakari applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“Also, football-wise you could see flashes of what he is trying to do with the team.

“The win over Celtic and some other good wins were highlights in amongst the gloom.

“I’m sure on social media there were some calls for Simo to go when we were relegated.

“But I didn’t hear much of it – there was certainly none of that from people I trusted, whose insight I had noted before.

“There wasn’t an agonising decision to make.

“We wanted to stick with Simo and, by and large, I think our fan base agree with that.”

Productive meetings

Matt Klase and Chet Arter have made several trips to Perth since last summer’s Saints in America takeover.

But the Atlanta trip was the first opportunity for Valakari to meet all the investors.

“We’re planning for Simo to be here long-term,” Webb added.

“We all know that bad things can happen which means the coach has to go.

“And good things can happen which means somebody else comes for your coach.

“But I think you’ve got to plan for your coach being at the club for multiple years.

“You need to build relationships and comfort levels.

“Simo stayed with us in Atlanta for several days last week.

“We had a great time – some socialising, some business, some strategy sessions.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“He knows he can call me, Matt Klase, Chet Arter, Franklin Lemond and others.

“All the owners were in town for meetings while Simo was over here.

“He knows he’s got people who will act on his inclinations if we possibly can.

“The in-person stuff was great. It was a very useful set of meetings.”

