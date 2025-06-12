Simo Valakari stresses importance of strong St Johnstone mentality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari stresses importance of strong St Johnstone mentality

The Perth boss believes the promotion challenge is one of mind and body.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari makes a point during a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Building a strong St Johnstone squad for the Perth club’s Championship challenge is the focus for Simo Valakari at the moment.

But once he gets his players back for the start of pre-season later this month, building a strong collective mindset will be equally important.

On the night Saints were relegated from the Premiership at Tynecastle, Valakari took the opportunity to stress that next season’s team will need to be able to cope with different demands to the ones they were used to.

The psychology of a promotion bid is night and day compared to fighting to stay up, according to the Finn.

“Mentality is so important,” said Valakari.

“We have to handle what will come for us this season.

“We will need to do the right things to become one of the favourites for the title.

A smiling St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

“It’s not just a case of turning up because we are a team who have come down from the Premiership.

“This is the Championship, this is the league we are in, so we have to earn the right to be one of the top teams in it.

“Nobody is going to give us anything, nobody is going to make it easy for us.

“The Championship has a lot of good teams, strong teams who have been there before and are building every season.”

Ross County for company

Saints, of course, weren’t the only ones to be relegated in May.

“Ross County have also come down from the Premiership and will be very strong,” Valakari added.

“So, nobody here will be thinking because we have been in the Premiership for a long time we should be seen as the team most likely to go back up.

“No, we have to earn that and the only way we will do that is by getting things right this summer and when the matches start.

“Earn the right to win games in the league.

“That is the mentality we want, that we go into every game with the proper mentality that allows you to be successful.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
Drey Wright: What can Dundee fans expect from former St Johnstone favourite?
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb opens up on why sacking Simo Valakari didn't cross…
2
Stevie May sent St Johnstone to their first Scottish Cup final.
Stevie May becomes FOURTH ex-St Johnstone player signing up for Livingston's Premiership campaign
Daniels Balodis shakes hands with Simo Valakari.
Daniels Balodis gives St Johnstone stay hint as Victor Griffith shines for Panama
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Why I want my St Johnstone players to live locally
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey joins the big ex-St Johnstone contingent at Livingston
Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Dundalk.
The Jamie Gullan story: St Johnstone forward taken under Andy Murray's wing ready to…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh prognosis as Gambia boss reveals ankle injury 'flared up'
Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him.
Dundee United set for St Johnstone test as Tayside foes agree pre-season tussle
Simo Valakari and David Beaton in the stand at Hamilton before a game.
St Johnstone director resigns after less than a year on the board

Conversation