St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith seeking Gold Cup glory with Panama

St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith has set his sights on Gold Cup glory after impressing on his Panama comeback.

The 24-year-old hadn’t been involved with his national team for two years and declined a call-up in March as he recuperated from an ankle injury sustained with Saints in a Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.

But even though he struggled to hit top form with his new club towards the end of last season, he was recalled for Panama’s World Cup qualifying double-header and the Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

Boss, Thomas Christiansen, picked Griffith in his starting line-up for the second of those matches, against Nicaragua.

He stayed on for the full 90 minutes as Panama secured a 3-0 victory.

The squad has now arrived in Los Angeles ahead of their Gold Cup Group C opener against Guadeloupe on Monday night.

And Griffith hopes to use his Nicaragua performance as a platform for bigger and better things in the United States.

“Nicaragua made the game very difficult,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy situation – we went there with players on suspension.

“But this is what the group is for.

“We have a great squad and the training camp has been very good.

“Whoever plays always tries to do their best, and you could see that in this game.

“For me personally, it was a very big opportunity.

“I tried to make the most of it.

“Now it’s time to prepare for the Gold Cup and I want to be able to do even better there.”

Late return to Perth

Panama’s busy schedule is likely to have an impact on Griffith being able to hit the ground running with Saints next season, however.

The last time there was a Gold Cup, they went all the way through to the final.

If they repeat that this time around, the tournament won’t conclude for Griffith until July 7.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.