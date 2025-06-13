St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith seeking Gold Cup glory with Panama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith seeking Gold Cup glory with Panama

The 24-year-old played his first international in over two years earlier this week.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith in front of the East Stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
Victor Griffith. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith has set his sights on Gold Cup glory after impressing on his Panama comeback.

The 24-year-old hadn’t been involved with his national team for two years and declined a call-up in March as he recuperated from an ankle injury sustained with Saints in a Premiership clash against Kilmarnock.

But even though he struggled to hit top form with his new club towards the end of last season, he was recalled for Panama’s World Cup qualifying double-header and the Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

Boss, Thomas Christiansen, picked Griffith in his starting line-up for the second of those matches, against Nicaragua.

He stayed on for the full 90 minutes as Panama secured a 3-0 victory.

The squad has now arrived in Los Angeles ahead of their Gold Cup Group C opener against Guadeloupe on Monday night.

And Griffith hopes to use his Nicaragua performance as a platform for bigger and better things in the United States.

Victor Griffith in action against Celtic.
Victor Griffith in action against Celtic. Image: PA.

“Nicaragua made the game very difficult,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy situation – we went there with players on suspension.

“But this is what the group is for.

“We have a great squad and the training camp has been very good.

“Whoever plays always tries to do their best, and you could see that in this game.

“For me personally, it was a very big opportunity.

“I tried to make the most of it.

“Now it’s time to prepare for the Gold Cup and I want to be able to do even better there.”

Late return to Perth

Panama’s busy schedule is likely to have an impact on Griffith being able to hit the ground running with Saints next season, however.

The last time there was a Gold Cup, they went all the way through to the final.

If they repeat that this time around, the tournament won’t conclude for Griffith until July 7.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 23.

