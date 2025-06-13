New Dundee signing Drey Wright reveals he sought ‘help from elsewhere’ while injured with St Johnstone

Drey Wright has opened up on “roadblocks” he encountered during a long recovery from injury as a St Johnstone player.

The 30-year-old, who turned down a new deal at McDiarmid Park and has now signed for Dundee, has revealed he felt compelled to seek medical assistance from outwith McDiarmid Park off his own back two seasons ago.

Wright injured his knee playing against Aberdeen in October, 2023.

He subsequently required surgery on damaged cartilage but wasn’t able to return until the end of April.

Questioned about that lay-off on Dee TV, Wright, whose final season with Saints was curtailed by ankle ligament damage, gave a cryptic answer which hinted at recuperation mistakes made.

“I’ve had longer term injuries than that one should have been,” he said.

“But I’d say that one was the most difficult because there were a number of roadblocks and issues which weren’t to do with the injury itself.

“It was case of having to kind of lean on myself to seek out help from elsewhere, going to different places and making sure I was on the right track.

“Because I was hoping to get a few months of that season and ended up only making it back for the split.

“So, it was a difficult, testing time but eventually things got sorted and I was happy to come out the other side of it.

“The first season (of his second spell with Saints) was my best one to date. Having that setback was frustrating.”