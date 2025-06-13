New Dundee signing Drey Wright reveals he sought ‘help from elsewhere’ while injured with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New Dundee signing Drey Wright reveals he sought ‘help from elsewhere’ while injured with St Johnstone

The former Hibs player felt he should have been back quicker.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright before a game against Aberdeen.
Drey Wright has spoken of injury "roadblocks". Image: SNS.

Drey Wright has opened up on “roadblocks” he encountered during a long recovery from injury as a St Johnstone player.

The 30-year-old, who turned down a new deal at McDiarmid Park and has now signed for Dundee, has revealed he felt compelled to seek medical assistance from outwith McDiarmid Park off his own back two seasons ago.

Wright injured his knee playing against Aberdeen in October, 2023.

He subsequently required surgery on damaged cartilage but wasn’t able to return until the end of April.

Questioned about that lay-off on Dee TV, Wright, whose final season with Saints was curtailed by ankle ligament damage, gave a cryptic answer which hinted at recuperation mistakes made.

Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury.
Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury against Celtic and didn’t play again for Saints. Image: SNS

“I’ve had longer term injuries than that one should have been,” he said.

“But I’d say that one was the most difficult because there were a number of roadblocks and issues which weren’t to do with the injury itself.

“It was case of having to kind of lean on myself to seek out help from elsewhere, going to different places and making sure I was on the right track.

“Because I was hoping to get a few months of that season and ended up only making it back for the split.

“So, it was a difficult, testing time but eventually things got sorted and I was happy to come out the other side of it.

“The first season (of his second spell with Saints) was my best one to date. Having that setback was frustrating.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith in front of the East Stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
St Johnstone midfielder Victor Griffith seeking Gold Cup glory with Panama
Simo Valakari makes a point during a St Johnstone press conference.
Simo Valakari stresses importance of strong St Johnstone mentality
Drey Wright signs for Dundee. Image: David Young.
Drey Wright: What can Dundee fans expect from former St Johnstone favourite?
St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, speaks to the media.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb opens up on why sacking Simo Valakari didn't cross…
2
Stevie May sent St Johnstone to their first Scottish Cup final.
Stevie May becomes FOURTH ex-St Johnstone player signing up for Livingston's Premiership campaign
Daniels Balodis shakes hands with Simo Valakari.
Daniels Balodis gives St Johnstone stay hint as Victor Griffith shines for Panama
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: Why I want my St Johnstone players to live locally
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey joins the big ex-St Johnstone contingent at Livingston
Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring for Dundalk.
The Jamie Gullan story: St Johnstone forward taken under Andy Murray's wing ready to…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh prognosis as Gambia boss reveals ankle injury 'flared up'

Conversation