St Johnstone: Inside look at finances of McDiarmid Park club

St Johnstone enjoyed an incredible run of 16 consecutive campaigns in the top flight before relegation to the Championship last season.

Saints also racked up several top-six finishes and European qualifications during that glittering period, which brought silverware on three occasions.

And the club’s financial statements provide a picture of an organisation that does not take success for granted.

Like every football club covered by The Courier, St Johnstone’s finances and fiscal health is of huge interest to its supporters.

That is why our data, football and business teams have worked together to produce this article tracking three key financial performance indicators.

Have St Johnstone recorded a net profit or loss?

The club was back in black in the latest accounts for the financial year ending May 31, 2024.

The end of the 2023/24 season saw a change of ownership, with Geoff Brown selling his majority stake in McDiarmid Park team to US lawyer Adam Webb.

And the accounts that year emphasise the financial wellbeing of St Johnstone.

The strategic report reads: “Unlike many of our contemporaries we hand over a club to Adam Webb that carries in excellent health with strong cash reserves and ready to face a 16th consecutive season in the SPFL.”

But a year earlier, the picture was radically different.

Stan Harris, brought in to address the finances before Webb’s takeover, said he was “shocked” by the fiscal turbulence at the Perth outfit when he stepped in as CEO in May 2023.

In January this year, he told The Courier: “It was a bit problematic because we’d been kind of overspending.

“I was shocked. We’d always been a club that had been there or thereabouts. We’d make £100k profit, we’d make £100k loss… it was always round-about zero.

“To come back in and find out that you’ve got an underlying £2.1 million [operating] loss [and a post-tax loss of £1.5m]…I was actually stunned.”

But in a remarkable turnaround, Harris helped Saints secure a six figure profit of £110,245 after tax.

Meanwhile, the years ending May 2020 and 2021 carried unprecedented difficulties.

The chairman’s report described the latter as “one of the most challenging years faced by the club” in its more than 100-year history.

This was largely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Yet the Saints rallied against that on the pitch, with a triumph in both the League Cup and Scottish Cup.

The subsequent £1.1m profit in 2021/2022 was “largely” due to the European football and player sales.

This was Saints’ best post-tax performance since 2015.

That’s when the McDiarmid Park side made a profit of £854,514, largely due to the sale of Stevie May to Sheffield Wednesday and the management of the Gleneagles Ryder Cup Park and Ride in 2014.

What is St Johnstone’s turnover like?

Turnover shows how much money is coming into the football club.

That includes the likes of gate receipts, sponsorships, advertising and corporate hospitality.

Turnover was not included in the summarised statements published in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We approached the club for these figures, but received no response.

In the year ending May 2022, turnover spiked at a record £6.2m.

The year-end accounts explained that “whilst pleasing”, the number was largely achieved due to player sales and European football.

Fans being allowed back into the stadium after the pandemic also helped bolster turnover.

It was a considerable boost on the preceding 12 months.

However, the 2020/21 statement notes that commercial activities were “almost non-existent” due to pandemic restrictions.

Those activities usually account for 25% of the turnover, the accounts revealed.

In the latest accounts, turnover reached £6.1m.

But match day income and sponsorship was actually down year-on-year from 2022/23, as was advertising.

In the year ending 2024, Saints received a significant boost from Uefa solidarity and prize money.

The club received around £1.3m in the 2023/2024 financial year compared with £382,877 in the preceding 12 months.

It also had a boost in broadcasting and prize money from the SFA and SPFL.

The accounts for the club’s 16th consecutive season in the Premiership are expected to be released in January.

The impact of relegation on the finances won’t be known until January 2027 when the accounts are expected.

But in May, Webb stated: “Our budgeting shows that our club will lose nearly £2m in revenue.”

He later pledged the American ownership group wouldn’t let the £2.8m cash reserves get close to being wiped out and that the investors were prepared to make a “cash injection”.

St Johnstone wages-to-turnover ratio

With clubs spending millions on player salaries, wages-to-turnover ratios are a key way of monitoring financial health.

It shows the percentage of revenue that is used for staff costs.

St Johnstone has only published its full accounts, which include staff costs, for the years ending May 2023 and 2024.

Businesses below a certain size are not required to publish their full accounts to Companies House.

Seeing as the club only uses football payroll, the ratio using the full wage may raise some eyebrows among fans.

However, the estimations provided by St Johnstone do not surpass 90%.

Yet even accounting for the full staff costs, St Johnstone’s finances put their wages-to-turnover ratio lower than Dundee United in the latest accounts.

But the figure for 2022/2023 “exceeded” the norm for the club according to the strategic report.

“First team wages to turnover ratio exceeded our normal run rate,” it reads.

“This will be brought in line with other similar sustainable businesses at a ratio of 60-70%.”

