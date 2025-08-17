Jason Holt knows he should have scored a St Johnstone winner, as wait for first goal goes on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jason Holt knows he should have scored a St Johnstone winner, as wait for first goal goes on

The Saints captain had a glorious opportunity to extend the club's 100% record against Motherwell.

Jason Holt tracks a Motherwell player.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Jason Holt came agonisingly close to sending St Johnstone into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

But the captain has pledged that his first goal for the Perth club is just around the corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Holt directed a low shot from a Makenzie Kirk cross inches past the post.

Had it gone a fraction further to his right, Saints would have been the team in the hat for the last eight of the competition.

Instead, Motherwell struck the decisive blow in the second period of extra-time and Holt’s wait to break his duck over two spells at McDiarmid Park continues.

“We took them all the way and were bitterly disappointed to lose the game so late,” said the former Livingston midfielder.

Lukas Fadinger scores the winning goal.
Lukas Fadinger scores the winning goal. Image: SNS.

“Motherwell are a difficult team to play against because of the way they keep the ball.

“We had a gameplan, which I thought worked well in terms of the clear-cut chances we limited them to.

“In the first half, with a bit more composure in the final third we could have scored.

“Then I obviously had a good chance at the end which has just gone past the post.

“I should have done better with it.

“I was trying to put it back the way it came to me, but it just went past the post.

“I’m still waiting for my first one – it’ll come soon!

“All in the all, the boys emptied the tank.

“With a wee bit more quality we could have won.”

Worthwhile weekend for Saints

Holt believes Saturday’s match will prove to be a valuable exercise as far as their league campaign is concerned.

“We’ve not faced that type of game so far,” he said.

“In the four cup group games and the two in the Championship, we’ve dominated the ball.

“I’m not sure what the exact numbers were but it was the other way around against Motherwell.

“We knew this was going to be a different test to normal – which meant there needed to be a different gameplan.

“Hopefully that shows us how difficult we can make it for other teams when we’re dominating the ball.

“We know from this game how hard work it is to cover big spaces out of possession.

“You need strong mental capacity to not switch off.”

St Johnstone players lying on the ground at full-time.
The St Johnstone players were dejected at full-time. Image: SNS.

The 100% record has been ended but Holt is confident that Saints’ early-season momentum is still upward.

“We had the aim and ambition to go through,” he said.

“The message before the game was all about getting to the next round.

“There were bits of our performance we could improve on but also bits we did well.

“You certainly can’t fault the boys’ efforts, and we’ll now turn our minds to winning our next game in the league.”

