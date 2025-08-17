Jason Holt knows he should have scored a St Johnstone winner, as wait for first goal goes on

Jason Holt came agonisingly close to sending St Johnstone into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

But the captain has pledged that his first goal for the Perth club is just around the corner.

Deep into stoppage time, Holt directed a low shot from a Makenzie Kirk cross inches past the post.

Had it gone a fraction further to his right, Saints would have been the team in the hat for the last eight of the competition.

Instead, Motherwell struck the decisive blow in the second period of extra-time and Holt’s wait to break his duck over two spells at McDiarmid Park continues.

“We took them all the way and were bitterly disappointed to lose the game so late,” said the former Livingston midfielder.

“Motherwell are a difficult team to play against because of the way they keep the ball.

“We had a gameplan, which I thought worked well in terms of the clear-cut chances we limited them to.

“In the first half, with a bit more composure in the final third we could have scored.

“Then I obviously had a good chance at the end which has just gone past the post.

“I should have done better with it.

“I was trying to put it back the way it came to me, but it just went past the post.

“I’m still waiting for my first one – it’ll come soon!

“All in the all, the boys emptied the tank.

“With a wee bit more quality we could have won.”

Worthwhile weekend for Saints

Holt believes Saturday’s match will prove to be a valuable exercise as far as their league campaign is concerned.

“We’ve not faced that type of game so far,” he said.

“In the four cup group games and the two in the Championship, we’ve dominated the ball.

“I’m not sure what the exact numbers were but it was the other way around against Motherwell.

“We knew this was going to be a different test to normal – which meant there needed to be a different gameplan.

“Hopefully that shows us how difficult we can make it for other teams when we’re dominating the ball.

“We know from this game how hard work it is to cover big spaces out of possession.

“You need strong mental capacity to not switch off.”

The 100% record has been ended but Holt is confident that Saints’ early-season momentum is still upward.

“We had the aim and ambition to go through,” he said.

“The message before the game was all about getting to the next round.

“There were bits of our performance we could improve on but also bits we did well.

“You certainly can’t fault the boys’ efforts, and we’ll now turn our minds to winning our next game in the league.”