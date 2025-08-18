Ex-St Johnstone academy star Callan Hamill gets huge Arsenal honour as Brodie Dair sets bold Fulham target

Former St Johnstone academy stars Callan Hamill and Brodie Dair got their league seasons off to a flying start with their new English Premier League clubs.

The two Scotland youth internationals moved south earlier this year – Hamill to Arsenal and Dair to Fulham.

Six-figure fees with significant add-ons were secured for each of them.

Saints fans got the chance to see 16-year-old Hamill in the first team before his departure, when he caught the eye with a late substitute appearance in the final game of the Premiership season against Dundee.

On day one of the U18 Premier League South, the versatile defender and midfielder was given the honour of captaining Arsenal on his official debut.

The young Gunners came from behind to win 2-1 at Norwich City.

Big target for Brodie Dair

Meanwhile, Dair, who moved to Craven Cottage in February, scored the equaliser at Leicester City before Fulham also posted a day one 2-1 victory.

The 17-year-old striker has a 20-goal season in his sights.

“I set them (targets) before the season started,” said Dair.

“Me, Ali (Melloul, under-18 head coach) and Tommy (Wilkinson, assistant head coach) sat down, and I said 20 in all competitions.

“The one today has started me well.”

Dair added: “Pre-season has helped me massively – just learning the style of play much better.

“I know exactly where I should be and what my options are.

“And fitness as well.

“We’ve done a lot of work to be the fittest team in the league.”