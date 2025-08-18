Ex-St Johnstone academy star Callan Hamill gets huge Arsenal honour as Brodie Dair sets bold Fulham target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ex-St Johnstone academy star Callan Hamill gets huge Arsenal honour as Brodie Dair sets bold Fulham target

The two former Perth players started their league seasons in style.

By Eric Nicolson
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill made his professional debut for St Johnstone against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone academy stars Callan Hamill and Brodie Dair got their league seasons off to a flying start with their new English Premier League clubs.

The two Scotland youth internationals moved south earlier this year – Hamill to Arsenal and Dair to Fulham.

Six-figure fees with significant add-ons were secured for each of them.

Saints fans got the chance to see 16-year-old Hamill in the first team before his departure, when he caught the eye with a late substitute appearance in the final game of the Premiership season against Dundee.

On day one of the U18 Premier League South, the versatile defender and midfielder was given the honour of captaining Arsenal on his official debut.

The young Gunners came from behind to win 2-1 at Norwich City.

Big target for Brodie Dair

Meanwhile, Dair, who moved to Craven Cottage in February, scored the equaliser at Leicester City before Fulham also posted a day one 2-1 victory.

The 17-year-old striker has a 20-goal season in his sights.

“I set them (targets) before the season started,” said Dair.

“Me, Ali (Melloul, under-18 head coach) and Tommy (Wilkinson, assistant head coach) sat down, and I said 20 in all competitions.

“The one today has started me well.”

Brodie Dair during his time at St Johnstone on the pitch before a game against Hibernian.
Brodie Dair (centre) moved to Fulham in February. Image: SNS.

Dair added: “Pre-season has helped me massively – just learning the style of play much better.

“I know exactly where I should be and what my options are.

“And fitness as well.

“We’ve done a lot of work to be the fittest team in the league.”

