Scathing criticism of ‘talentless’ Benji Kimpioka as ex-St Johnstone striker targeted after setback with new club

Benji Kimpioka’s winless start to life in Turkey continued at the weekend, with the former St Johnstone striker receiving some withering online criticism on the back of a home draw.

Like Saints, Sivasspor were relegated from the top-flight at the end of the season.

The Perth club have started their subsequent promotion campaign with a bang.

But it has been a different story for Kimpioka, whose fall from grace at McDiarmid Park was a big factor in Simo Valakari’s side dropping into the Championship.

Sivasspor drew 1-1 with Bodrum FK on Sunday, having lost their first league fixture.

After the match, head coach, Osman Zeki Korkmaz, addressed the “disaster scenarios” written about his team and insisted that they should be looked upon as a work in progress.

“We’ve made 60% changes this year compared to last season’s squad and lowered the average age by four to five years,” he said.

“We’re currently one of the youngest teams in the league.

“Some of our players went straight into the league without playing any friendly matches.

“Despite this, the fight they put up on the field is encouraging.

“Sivasspor will gradually rise.”

Kimpioka was at his best for Saints as a centre-forward but has played wide left so far in Turkey.

The Sivasspor fanbase on social media is divided about whether he was a valuable summer recruit.

‘Outright malice’ at Sivasspor

One supporter posted: “Whoever scouted, recommended, and transferred Kimpioka should have all ties with the club cut immediately this evening. This is outright malice.

“The guy acts like he’s encountering football for the first time with this team.

“Even a blind person can see that Kimpioka is a talentless and unskilled third league footballer.”

Another critic said: “Who took this trio of Kimpioka, Campos, Badji?

“They don’t know how to dribble or control the ball at all. Let the people who made the contract cover all their expenses.”

Kimpioka has shown enough in his first two games to give hope to some fans, however.

“If we add two solid midfielders and two full-backs to this squad, teach Kimpioka how to make runs and carry the ball, and give Badji a bit of finishing, we’re set,” said a patient fan

Another wrote: “Kimpioka and Campos are exactly the type of wingers we want, but they weren’t good at finishing.

“This team absolutely needs a number 10 who we can call the boss of the midfield.”