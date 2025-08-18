New St Johnstone LGBTQ+ supporters group launched

A new St Johnstone supporters’ group has been launched.

Proud Saintees is an organisation established for LGBTQ+ fans of the Perth club.

Perthshire Pride organiser, Iain Smith, helped form the group so that LGBTQ+ supporters won’t feel discouraged to go to football games because they have no one to go with or fear the atmosphere in a stadium.

It hopes to encourage more LGBTQ+ fans to attend matches and provide a voice for them at St Johnstone, while championing social activity and building a sense of community.

Proud Saintees has the backing of the club, which has paid for their new banner; and Saints in the Community Trust, who picked up the cost of leaflets distributed at Perthshire Pride.