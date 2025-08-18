St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals what Scott Bright has done to catch his eye

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari believes the growing stature of Scott Bright over the summer is evidence that he is practising what he preaches.

The young defender gained valuable first-team experience on loan with Brechin City last season, the highlight being a spectacular goal against Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

After a cull of Valakari’s squad in May, Bright seized his chance to catch the head coach’s eye in pre-season.

And, when the Finn was looking to his bench for a player to help see out a 1-0 victory over title rivals Ross County recently, the former Perth Academy pupil was sent into the action for his first league appearance.

Valakari pledged when he arrived at McDiarmid Park, then again before this season got under way, that all his players had equal status.

Now Bright’s emergence as a regular match-day squad member backs that up.

“Scotty has really impressed me this summer,” said Valakari.

“His loan stint was very good for him – playing some adult football.

“What I like about him is he is a very confident guy, in the right way. I like that.

“He backs that up with how he trains every day.

“I didn’t know the Ross County game was his league debut.

“Looking back at my decision to bring him on when there were other guys with more experience, I’m very happy I did it.

“Not just because he did his job well but because it shows that I mean what I have been saying.

“I don’t have old or young players, players who were here last season and new signings – I only have good football players and I will choose whoever is best for that moment.

“Scotty Bright was the best for that moment.”

Composure

The 19-year-old, who also got over 20 minutes of game-time in Saints’ Premier Sports Cup victory over Raith Rovers, enhanced his reputation when he replaced Josh McPake in the dying moments of their last league triumph.

“Scotty can defend and pass the ball well,” said Valakari.

“Plus, he has this calm head and composure.

“The big example was when there was a scuffle in front of our benches.

“The ball was going out for our throw-in.

“If he didn’t have composure in that moment, he would have just booted it away.

“Instead, he did a beautiful feint and let the ball go.

“Then we were able to calm things down from our throw.

“That showed me that even on his debut in the league, he had maturity.”

Valakari added: “Sometimes it can feel for a young player that they are so far away from the first team.

“But then when they do the right things every day, they can make a big leap in a short time.

“It can be a matter of luck that you get an opportunity and then it is up to you to take it.

“Scotty got game-time in pre-season and is definitely part of our first team squad now.”