St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals what Scott Bright has done to catch his eye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals what Scott Bright has done to catch his eye

The youngster has become a regular member of the head coach's match-day squad.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, Scott Bright, in action.
St Johnstone defender, Scott Bright. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari believes the growing stature of Scott Bright over the summer is evidence that he is practising what he preaches.

The young defender gained valuable first-team experience on loan with Brechin City last season, the highlight being a spectacular goal against Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

After a cull of Valakari’s squad in May, Bright seized his chance to catch the head coach’s eye in pre-season.

And, when the Finn was looking to his bench for a player to help see out a 1-0 victory over title rivals Ross County recently, the former Perth Academy pupil was sent into the action for his first league appearance.

Valakari pledged when he arrived at McDiarmid Park, then again before this season got under way, that all his players had equal status.

Now Bright’s emergence as a regular match-day squad member backs that up.

Scott Bright controls the ball.
Scott Bright has taken his chance. Image: SNS

“Scotty has really impressed me this summer,” said Valakari.

“His loan stint was very good for him – playing some adult football.

“What I like about him is he is a very confident guy, in the right way. I like that.

“He backs that up with how he trains every day.

“I didn’t know the Ross County game was his league debut.

“Looking back at my decision to bring him on when there were other guys with more experience, I’m very happy I did it.

“Not just because he did his job well but because it shows that I mean what I have been saying.

“I don’t have old or young players, players who were here last season and new signings – I only have good football players and I will choose whoever is best for that moment.

“Scotty Bright was the best for that moment.”

Composure

The 19-year-old, who also got over 20 minutes of game-time in Saints’ Premier Sports Cup victory over Raith Rovers, enhanced his reputation when he replaced Josh McPake in the dying moments of their last league triumph.

“Scotty can defend and pass the ball well,” said Valakari.

“Plus, he has this calm head and composure.

“The big example was when there was a scuffle in front of our benches.

“The ball was going out for our throw-in.

“If he didn’t have composure in that moment, he would have just booted it away.

“Instead, he did a beautiful feint and let the ball go.

“Then we were able to calm things down from our throw.

“That showed me that even on his debut in the league, he had maturity.”

Simo Valakari deep in thought before St Johnstone played Ross County.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS

Valakari added: “Sometimes it can feel for a young player that they are so far away from the first team.

“But then when they do the right things every day, they can make a big leap in a short time.

“It can be a matter of luck that you get an opportunity and then it is up to you to take it.

“Scotty got game-time in pre-season and is definitely part of our first team squad now.”

More from St Johnstone FC

'Proud Saintees' Iain Smith (left) and Mathew Clark with their organisation's new banner.
New St Johnstone LGBTQ+ supporters group launched
2
Benji Kimpioka arrives for St Johnstone game against Kilmarnock earlier this month.
Scathing criticism of 'talentless' Benji Kimpioka as ex-St Johnstone striker targeted after setback with…
2
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Ex-St Johnstone academy star Callan Hamill gets huge Arsenal honour as Brodie Dair sets…
Jason Holt tracks a Motherwell player.
Jason Holt knows he should have scored a St Johnstone winner, as wait for…
Makenzie Kirk smiling before a game.
Makenzie Kirk: St Johnstone turn down bid from DUNFERMLINE as a third interested English…
A disappointed Jonathan Svedberg at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Simo Valakari got improvement validated and evidence of where…
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.
Makenzie Kirk: Bidding war for St Johnstone star set to go over £500,000 mark…
Simo Valakari shouts from the dugout.
Simo Valakari proud of St Johnstone players after extra-time loss to Motherwell and reveals…
Matty Foulds in action for St Johnstone.
Matty Foulds chasing cup glory with St Johnstone after early exits down south
Cammy MacPherson arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Dundee eye ex-St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson as signing hunt continues
10

Conversation