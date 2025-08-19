Why St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is managing the game-time of star players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is managing the game-time of star players

Eyebrows were raised at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has admitted that he will manage the game-time of two of his attacking stars to ensure they are as impactive for the Perth club at the end of the season as they have been at the start.

Back-to-back Championship man-of-the-match award winner Josh McPake was taken out of the Saints starting line-up for the recent Premier Sports Cup clash with Motherwell.

And summer signing Stevie Mallan got substituted at half-time in the weekend contest.

Valakari gave full explanations to both about their restricted cup roles – before the game in McPake’s case and after it in Mallan’s.

Their two situations are different in some regards but there’s a common theme.

“We definitely have to manage Stevie,” said the head coach.

“As a player and as his coach, we would want him to play every minute of every game.

“But it is impossible.

“He was out for a year and a half.

“After playing nearly the full 90 minutes in the first two games, this was the match where we needed to use the depth of our squad.

“We could make some tactical decisions.

Josh McPake with the ball at his feet against Ross County.
Josh McPake of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“Josh hardly played for two years or something as well.

“Then if you count the games from the end of last season, it’s a long time since he’s played so many games in a row.

“So, it’s about managing his workload also.

“The Championship season is so long.

“We cannot burn out our players at this stage of the season.

“That’s why we need to understand that we need them to still be on top form in February, March.”

Unhappy Mallan

Valakari added: “Stevie was not happy. I understand that. I like that.

“He was maybe thinking that in the second half there would be more space for him to operate, and he could be more effective for the team.

“So, he was disappointed.

“But when the emotions passed, he understood why we did what we did. There is no drama.

“For that moment, it was my tactical decision. We needed different types of players on the field.

Stevie Mallan in action.
St Johnstone midfielder Stevie Mallan. Image: SNS

“With Josh, we discussed two days before the match and made clear the reasoning behind it.

“I said, ‘If you come on, there is a big chance you will be the game-changer.’

“He played more than we were thinking because of extra-time. Josh gave everything and he played almost a wing-back/winger.

“There was that one moment when he did this recovery run with their full-back and made the tackle.

“Those are the things I’ve been asking him to do – the ugly bits.”

McPake’s standout moments have been the goals (and near-misses) that have come from cutting in off the left wing on to his right foot to manufacture a shooting opportunity.

It didn’t escape Valakari’s attention that the 23-year-old beat his opposition full-back on the outside on a couple of occasions in the Motherwell match.

“When you get to know Josh more, he is very analytical of his own game,” said the Finn.

“He reflects on what has happened in a match.

“His left-foot crossing had not been so good and opponents start to know it’s going to be his right foot.

“So, he realised he needed to work on this and have different tools in his bag for different situations.

“During the training week, he’s been doing it. That’s very nice to see.”

Keeping the ball

Reflecting on Saturday’s extra-time defeat, Valakari reiterated his post-match “control the ball” message.

“What I liked most was, while we weren’t happy we couldn’t get the ball, we didn’t get frustrated,” he said.

“We didn’t stop chasing the ball. We went after it.

“The biggest thing we need to improve – and the players agreed straight away – is the importance of controlling the game with the ball.

“Then you manage the tempo and control most of the outcomes.

“It was not easy but sometimes football is not easy and you need to play different ways.

“We mostly did our defensive display well but unfortunately when the game went to extra time, the gaps will be somewhere.

“And it comes to who has this little bit of finishing quality. Motherwell had that moment, while we couldn’t finish our chances.”

Conversation