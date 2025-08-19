Why St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is managing the game-time of star players

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has admitted that he will manage the game-time of two of his attacking stars to ensure they are as impactive for the Perth club at the end of the season as they have been at the start.

Back-to-back Championship man-of-the-match award winner Josh McPake was taken out of the Saints starting line-up for the recent Premier Sports Cup clash with Motherwell.

And summer signing Stevie Mallan got substituted at half-time in the weekend contest.

Valakari gave full explanations to both about their restricted cup roles – before the game in McPake’s case and after it in Mallan’s.

Their two situations are different in some regards but there’s a common theme.

“We definitely have to manage Stevie,” said the head coach.

“As a player and as his coach, we would want him to play every minute of every game.

“But it is impossible.

“He was out for a year and a half.

“After playing nearly the full 90 minutes in the first two games, this was the match where we needed to use the depth of our squad.

“We could make some tactical decisions.

“Josh hardly played for two years or something as well.

“Then if you count the games from the end of last season, it’s a long time since he’s played so many games in a row.

“So, it’s about managing his workload also.

“The Championship season is so long.

“We cannot burn out our players at this stage of the season.

“That’s why we need to understand that we need them to still be on top form in February, March.”

Unhappy Mallan

Valakari added: “Stevie was not happy. I understand that. I like that.

“He was maybe thinking that in the second half there would be more space for him to operate, and he could be more effective for the team.

“So, he was disappointed.

“But when the emotions passed, he understood why we did what we did. There is no drama.

“For that moment, it was my tactical decision. We needed different types of players on the field.

“With Josh, we discussed two days before the match and made clear the reasoning behind it.

“I said, ‘If you come on, there is a big chance you will be the game-changer.’

“He played more than we were thinking because of extra-time. Josh gave everything and he played almost a wing-back/winger.

“There was that one moment when he did this recovery run with their full-back and made the tackle.

“Those are the things I’ve been asking him to do – the ugly bits.”

McPake’s standout moments have been the goals (and near-misses) that have come from cutting in off the left wing on to his right foot to manufacture a shooting opportunity.

It didn’t escape Valakari’s attention that the 23-year-old beat his opposition full-back on the outside on a couple of occasions in the Motherwell match.

“When you get to know Josh more, he is very analytical of his own game,” said the Finn.

“He reflects on what has happened in a match.

“His left-foot crossing had not been so good and opponents start to know it’s going to be his right foot.

“So, he realised he needed to work on this and have different tools in his bag for different situations.

“During the training week, he’s been doing it. That’s very nice to see.”

Keeping the ball

Reflecting on Saturday’s extra-time defeat, Valakari reiterated his post-match “control the ball” message.

“What I liked most was, while we weren’t happy we couldn’t get the ball, we didn’t get frustrated,” he said.

“We didn’t stop chasing the ball. We went after it.

“The biggest thing we need to improve – and the players agreed straight away – is the importance of controlling the game with the ball.

“Then you manage the tempo and control most of the outcomes.

“It was not easy but sometimes football is not easy and you need to play different ways.

“We mostly did our defensive display well but unfortunately when the game went to extra time, the gaps will be somewhere.

“And it comes to who has this little bit of finishing quality. Motherwell had that moment, while we couldn’t finish our chances.”