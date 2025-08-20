St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assures Sam Stanton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assures Sam Stanton

The midfielder hasn't been a Perth starter.

By Eric Nicolson
Sam Stanton warming up before a game.
Sam Stanton. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is in no doubt that the time will come when Sam Stanton establishes himself as a key man for St Johnstone.

The working week of the former Raith Rovers star has looked a bit different this month in the wake of the arrival of a baby girl into his family.

While Stanton has had “a lot going on” away from McDiarmid Park, other Saints central midfielders have excelled in the Perth club’s first two Championship matches.

But the league season is only in its infancy and Valakari has assured the 31-year-old that he remains a big part of his plans.

“Sam welcomed a beautiful little daughter into the world a couple of weeks ago,” said the Finn.

“There’s obviously been a lot going on for him around that.

“It’s been a busy time and he missed a couple of training sessions because of different things.

“I’ve been talking with him.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari celebrates with Sam Stanton after a victory.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Sam Stanton after a win. Image: PPA

“He came here as a new player and he obviously wanted to make a big impact straight away.

“But I’ve been telling him it’s a long season and he shouldn’t get frustrated.

“He will get the chance to show the qualities he definitely has.”

Stanton’s role in the Saints team

Stanton, who came off the bench in Saturday’s extra-time cup defeat to Motherwell, often operated in a deep-lying position for Saturday’s opponents, Arbroath, when he was on loan at Gayfield.

But Valakari is likelier to use him in the advanced role he filled to such good effect in Kirkcaldy.

“I like the technique Sam has and his ability to get up and down,” said the McDiarmid Park head coach.

“We saw a couple of examples in the Motherwell game of how he can run beyond defenders.

“I want midfielders doing that and getting to the back post to score with headers.

“Sam is very versatile.

“He can player deeper, but I still think that his best position is one which gives him the opportunity to time his runs behind the defensive line.

Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone in friendly against Falkirk.
Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone in a friendly against Falkirk. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“That’s what we need to stretch our opponent and create space for others.

“I keep saying that we need midfielders scoring goals.

“You can’t do that if you’re not getting into the box and in behind defenders.

“It’s the hardest thing in football.

“A lot of the time you are making runs and not getting the ball, but you just need to go again and again.

“That’s when you get your rewards.”

