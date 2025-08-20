St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari assures Sam Stanton

Simo Valakari is in no doubt that the time will come when Sam Stanton establishes himself as a key man for St Johnstone.

The working week of the former Raith Rovers star has looked a bit different this month in the wake of the arrival of a baby girl into his family.

While Stanton has had “a lot going on” away from McDiarmid Park, other Saints central midfielders have excelled in the Perth club’s first two Championship matches.

But the league season is only in its infancy and Valakari has assured the 31-year-old that he remains a big part of his plans.

“Sam welcomed a beautiful little daughter into the world a couple of weeks ago,” said the Finn.

“There’s obviously been a lot going on for him around that.

“It’s been a busy time and he missed a couple of training sessions because of different things.

“I’ve been talking with him.

“He came here as a new player and he obviously wanted to make a big impact straight away.

“But I’ve been telling him it’s a long season and he shouldn’t get frustrated.

“He will get the chance to show the qualities he definitely has.”

Stanton’s role in the Saints team

Stanton, who came off the bench in Saturday’s extra-time cup defeat to Motherwell, often operated in a deep-lying position for Saturday’s opponents, Arbroath, when he was on loan at Gayfield.

But Valakari is likelier to use him in the advanced role he filled to such good effect in Kirkcaldy.

“I like the technique Sam has and his ability to get up and down,” said the McDiarmid Park head coach.

“We saw a couple of examples in the Motherwell game of how he can run beyond defenders.

“I want midfielders doing that and getting to the back post to score with headers.

“Sam is very versatile.

“He can player deeper, but I still think that his best position is one which gives him the opportunity to time his runs behind the defensive line.

“That’s what we need to stretch our opponent and create space for others.

“I keep saying that we need midfielders scoring goals.

“You can’t do that if you’re not getting into the box and in behind defenders.

“It’s the hardest thing in football.

“A lot of the time you are making runs and not getting the ball, but you just need to go again and again.

“That’s when you get your rewards.”