Sammy Johnston: Tribute to St Johnstone star as Alex Totten recalls happy memories of a special player and team

St Johnstone are regenerating before our eyes.

Simo Valakari is their modern-day Alex Totten, attempting to mould a swashbuckling team that will inspire a fanbase and return the Perth club to the top tier of Scottish football.

You could maybe even stretch the analogy to factor-in a new chairman, with Adam Webb making his ownership mark as Geoff Brown did before him, albeit in far less daunting circumstances.

However, while it is dangerous to use the words ‘never’ and ‘again’ in conjunction with football, it feels like safe ground to suggest that the rebirth of Saints in the late 1980s was of a magnitude unprecedented at the time and will always remain that way.

St Johnstone fell as low as was possible without becoming the new Third Lanark – financially, reputationally and emotionally.

Then, in the space of three glorious seasons the bounce-back was spectacular and emphatic.

It was also sequential.

One significant milestone followed another.

And, for every moment of history-forming consequence, Sammy Johnston was there.

Whether it was in the long sleeves of the iconic Matchwinner bib shirt, or the short sleeves of the two-tone Bukta one.

Muirton or McDiarmid.

Gliding across the turf with that instantly recognisable elbows out running style, or bouncing back to his feet from the sort of crude midfield challenge that was standard back then (knowing that side-kick Gary Thompson was far better equipped to dish out the inevitable retribution).

Dropping a dead ball on to the head of Grant Jenkins or Roddy Grant, or threading a pass through the eye of a needle to Stevie Maskrey or Allan Moore.

Running to join in a goal celebration with his team-mates, or being chased by them after he’d scored it himself.

Shirt off in the main stand of Muirton, with Doug Barron to one side and Maskrey the other, as champagne was being sprayed on supporters on the pitch below, or in a bucket hat Liam Gallagher would have been proud of in front of those same delirious fans at Somerset Park.

St Johnstone folklore

Some of the staging posts have entered into passed down the generations club folklore.

The Airdrie game, McDiarmid’s greatest.

The first in the new stadium against Clydebank and the official opening against Manchester United.

The last in the old place.

But there were so many others crammed into those three club-reviving seasons.

The narrow home Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen in the Muirton mud in front of the Sportscene cameras that felt like the day St Johnstone were a serious football club again, capturing the attention of locals and the rest of the country alike.

The second v first victory over Ally MacLeod’s Ayr United and the Second Division promotion-clinching one over Arbroath a few weeks later.

The Maskrey greatest goal game against Raith Rovers, the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay when Totten’s side refused to be denied by Morton and the 0-0 draw in the Celtic Park semi which doused the Souness swagger.

The First Division title triumph in Ayrshire and the comeback of Cliftonhill that made it possible.

Johnston’s name was woven into every match you can think of on St Johnstone’s journey from irrelevance to affirmation.

Managers build their reputations on the back of new signings and Alex Totten was no different. But just as important is an ability to recognise the talent they inherit, even if it has been cloaked by the lesser lights around them.

At the end of the 1986/87 season, Totten was only afforded one game and a few training sessions to make a judgment on Ian Gibson’s mid-table Second Division squad that needed breaking-up. Eleven were released that spring, with others following over the summer.

The worth of a two-footed, attacking midfielder who had just turned 20 was recognised instantly, though.

Alex Totten’s memories

“When I went to Muirton Park, Sammy was already there, of course,” Totten recalled.

“I could see straight away in that game against Raith Rovers that he had skill.

“Sammy wasn’t pacey, but he had a lot of ability and could read the game.

“He wouldn’t race away from anybody but then the Jim Baxters of this world couldn’t run, and it didn’t stop them becoming great players.

“It was all about what Sammy could do with the ball at his feet.

“You could depend on him.

“When Sammy got the ball things would happen.

“He combined very well with Gary Thompson and Tommy Coyle – those boys travelled up together.

“They had a good blend of skills and were three regulars for me in the Second Division promotion season.

“A midfielder who could score goals like Sammy did for me that year is worth his weight in gold (there were 14 of them in 86/87, which included a run of nine in six games).

“We went all the way from the Second Division to the Premier League and Sammy played a very big part in that.

“That speaks for itself.

“He was instrumental in our two promotions and our cup run.

“Sammy was the favourite of the fans and rightly so.

“Supporters go to a game to watch skilful players.

“That was Sammy.

“He was one of the younger ones in that dressing room when I arrived.

“Everybody loved him.

“He was the type of guy you couldn’t help but like – a really nice and conscientious boy.

“I wanted a tight dressing room – good types who would look after each other and be team players.

“I suppose it all culminated in the open-top bus going round Perth after we won the First Division.

“Thousands came out on the streets. Sammy was one all the people wanted to wave to.

“You’d have thought we’d won the European Cup.”

A simple message

Totten would have delivered many a pre-match or half-time team talk that involved tactical subtleties he and his assistant, Bert Paton, had devised on the training ground or in the dugout.

Often though, it was the simplest of messages that turned a game in Saints’ favour.

“Give the ball to Sammy.”

Totten said: “It’s the Muirton games that probably stick in my mind when I think of him.

“‘Give the ball to Sammy’ was my message a lot of the time if it was a tight match.

“Whether it was a bit of skill to beat an opponent, a pass that would split a defence or a goal – things happened when he got on the ball.

“The Albion Rovers game, when we were 2-0 down with about 20 minutes to go and ended up winning 5-2, was a great example.

“Sammy got two goals and gave us a spark. We needed him that day, no doubt about it.

“That helped set-up the Airdrie game, which everybody still talks about.

“Then at Ayr when we won the title, Sammy had another great game.

“He would have scored the rebound for the second goal, but wee Maskrey just got there first!”

Johnston was sold to Ayr a few months later, having played just 11 minutes of Premier League football off the bench against Dundee United on flag day at McDiarmid. It wouldn’t have felt right had he not been there, such had been his contribution to the transformation.

“I was 22 years a manager and players moving on is just part of football,” said Totten.

“You have to make changes.

“But I never forgot the part played by the boys who got the team to the Premier League – the likes of Sammy, Dougie Barron and John Balavage.

“They were a special group.

“There’s only a handful of St Johnstone players who played at Muirton and McDiarmid.

“Sammy was one of them.”

Johnston, who passed away recently aged 58, will be revered in Perth as a player who raised spirits and hopes in the toughest of times and then raised silverware and expectations in the best of them.

Alex Totten, like Tommy Wright and now Simo Valakari, was a manager who had a way with words that resonated with his fanbase.

At 79, he hasn’t lost the knack.

“From Muirton to McDiarmid – that’s the perfect way to describe what Sammy did for St Johnstone.”