St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher

Arbroath make the trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone away for the first time in 22 years.

The two unbeaten sides clash in their third Championship game of the season.

Courier Sport looks back on the history of a contest that stretches back the best part of a century and a half.

St Johnstone v Arbroath facts

Saints first faced Arbroath just three years after their formation, losing 3-1 in April 1887.

They were defeated a further three times before eventually beating their Angus opponents 4-0 in the Northern League in 1892.

It wasn’t strictly Arbroath Football Club, but an 1893 result against a team from the coastal town remains in the St Johnstone history books.

A 15-0 December victory over Arbroath Wanderers is still the record scoreline, the significance of which is slightly diluted by the fact their opponents had already taken part in a game earlier in the day!

Having played amateur football until 1906, St Johnstone’s first match as a professional outfit (still in the Northern League) was at Gayfield, albeit the current ground has moved a short distance from where it was then.

Saints lost 3-1.

In the post-Second World War era, one season stands out from a perspective of Arbroath dominance in this fixture..

In 1957/58, the Red Lichties beat Saints four times – twice in the Second Division and twice in the League Cup.

It wasn’t until the early ’60s that the balance of power shifted. Since then, the teams have met 37 times, with Arbroath only winning on five occasions.

A 1-0 St Johnstone win at Muirton Park in 1963 is more noteworthy for the identity of the goal-scorer, as opposed to the significance of the result.

Saints had already clinched the Second Division title when Alex Ferguson grabbed the winner in the last game of the season.

Saints have been high scorers in this fixture.

Six times they have scored six goals, the last of those at Gayfield in the League Cup in 2009.

Probably the most famous fixture between the clubs was when Saints won 4-0 in 1988, thanks to a Willie Watters hat-trick and a Sammy Johnston goal, securing promotion from the Second to the First Division under Alex Totten.

Saints have never been back in the third tier of Scottish football since.

Two subsequent promotion campaigns have featured players who had previously been with Arbroath.

Steve Tosh was a valuable member of Paul Sturrock’s 1996/97 squad and the same was true of Gavin Swankie under Derek McInnes in 2008/09.

Saints fans will be hoping that Sam Stanton, who was on loan at Arbroath from Raith Rovers for the second half of last season, continues that trend.