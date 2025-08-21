St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone v Arbroath: History of a fixture that includes a Muirton Park promotion-clincher

It's more than 20 years since the Red Lichties played in Perth.

The St Johnstone players celebrate promotion in 1988 at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone beat Arbroath to clinch promotion from the Second Division in 1988. Image: Louis Flood.
By Eric Nicolson

Arbroath make the trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone away for the first time in 22 years.

The two unbeaten sides clash in their third Championship game of the season.

Courier Sport looks back on the history of a contest that stretches back the best part of a century and a half.

St Johnstone v Arbroath facts

Saints first faced Arbroath just three years after their formation, losing 3-1 in April 1887.

They were defeated a further three times before eventually beating their Angus opponents 4-0 in the Northern League in 1892.

It wasn’t strictly Arbroath Football Club, but an 1893 result against a team from the coastal town remains in the St Johnstone history books.

A 15-0 December victory over Arbroath Wanderers is still the record scoreline, the significance of which is slightly diluted by the fact their opponents had already taken part in a game earlier in the day!

Gayfield today is still considered a tough place for opposition teams to go – especially in winter! Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Having played amateur football until 1906, St Johnstone’s first match as a professional outfit (still in the Northern League) was at Gayfield, albeit the current ground has moved a short distance from where it was then.

Saints lost 3-1.

In the post-Second World War era, one season stands out from a perspective of Arbroath dominance in this fixture..

In 1957/58, the Red Lichties beat Saints four times – twice in the Second Division and twice in the League Cup.

It wasn’t until the early ’60s that the balance of power shifted. Since then, the teams have met 37 times, with Arbroath only winning on five occasions.

Sir Alex Ferguson (front, second right) as a St Johnstone player in 1963.
Sir Alex Ferguson (front, second right) as a St Johnstone player in 1963

A 1-0 St Johnstone win at Muirton Park in 1963 is more noteworthy for the identity of the goal-scorer, as opposed to the significance of the result.

Saints had already clinched the Second Division title when Alex Ferguson grabbed the winner in the last game of the season.

Saints have been high scorers in this fixture.

Six times they have scored six goals, the last of those at Gayfield in the League Cup in 2009.

Probably the most famous fixture between the clubs was when Saints won 4-0 in 1988, thanks to a Willie Watters hat-trick and a Sammy Johnston goal, securing promotion from the Second to the First Division under Alex Totten.

Saints have never been back in the third tier of Scottish football since.

Steve Tosh driving past a Partick Thistle player.
Steve Tosh moved from Arbroath to St Johnstone in the 1990s. Image: SNS

Two subsequent promotion campaigns have featured players who had previously been with Arbroath.

Steve Tosh was a valuable member of Paul Sturrock’s 1996/97 squad and the same was true of Gavin Swankie under Derek McInnes in 2008/09.

Saints fans will be hoping that Sam Stanton, who was on loan at Arbroath from Raith Rovers for the second half of last season, continues that trend.

Sam Stanton warming up before a game.
Sammy Johnston celebrates winning the First Division title at Ayr.
A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone defender, Scott Bright, in action.
'Proud Saintees' Iain Smith (left) and Mathew Clark with their organisation's new banner.
Benji Kimpioka arrives for St Johnstone game against Kilmarnock earlier this month.
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Jason Holt tracks a Motherwell player.
Makenzie Kirk smiling before a game.
A disappointed Jonathan Svedberg at full-time.
